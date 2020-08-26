Welcome: Health systems in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In 2021, there will be four hospitals in Cumberland County, three of which will be located in the Hampden Township/Camp Hill area of the county.

In addition to that change, there is a pending acquisition of one of those hospitals to one of the three major health systems in the region.

Here is a look at the health systems in the region that provide medical services to residents in Cumberland County:

Geisinger-Holy Spirit Hospital

Hospital located at: 503 N. 21st St., Camp Hill

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO): Kyle Snyder

Acquisition: Holy Spirit Hospital became affiliated with Geisinger Health System in October 2014, and Penn State Health announced in October 2019 that it is pursuing acquisition of the hospital. In June 2020, Penn State Health trustees voted to acquire the hospital—a move that still needs approval from the Federal Trade Commission and the Pennsylvania Attorney General. Trustees indicated they hope to close on the deal in October 2020.