Welcome: Health systems in Cumberland County

In 2021, there will be four hospitals in Cumberland County, three of which will be located in the Hampden Township/Camp Hill area of the county.
In addition to that change, there is a pending acquisition of one of those hospitals to one of the three major health systems in the region.
Here is a look at the health systems in the region that provide medical services to residents in Cumberland County:
Geisinger-Holy Spirit Hospital
Hospital located at: 503 N. 21st St., Camp Hill
Website: www.geisinger.org
Chief Administrative Officer (CAO): Kyle Snyder
Acquisition: Holy Spirit Hospital became affiliated with Geisinger Health System in October 2014, and Penn State Health announced in October 2019 that it is pursuing acquisition of the hospital. In June 2020, Penn State Health trustees voted to acquire the hospital—a move that still needs approval from the Federal Trade Commission and the Pennsylvania Attorney General. Trustees indicated they hope to close on the deal in October 2020.
Services: atrial fibrillation, behavioral health, breast care, cancer care, cardiac rehab, cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, diabetes services, emergency services, gastrointestinal services, heart care, home health, hospitalist program, imaging, lab services, maternal assistance program, maternity services, neurology, neurosurgery, nutrition services, occupational health, palliative care, pharmacy services, physical therapy, research & clinical trials, speech therapy, surgical services, surgical oncology, travel health services, women’s services and wound healing & hyperbarics.
Penn State Health
Hospital locations: Hampden Medical Center will be located at 2200 Good Hope Road, Enola, while Hershey Medical Center is located at 500 University Drive, Hershey
Website: www.pennstatehershey.org
CEO: Stephen Massini
Services: Penn State Hershey Medical Center is the only academic medical center between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, specializing in tertiary and quaternary care particularly in the areas of cancer, children’s health, heart and vascular disease, and brain and neurological disorders. In addition to patient care, our mission includes biomedical research, the education of future health professionals and scientists, and community service.
Hampden Medical Center is planned to be a 108-bed hospital that will hope fully in 2021.
UPMC Pinnacle
Hospital locations: UPMC Carlisle is located at 361 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle; UPMC West Shore is located at 1995 Technology Parkway, Mechanicsburg; UPMC Harrisburg is located at 111 S. Front St., Harrisburg; and UPMC Community General is located at 4300 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg
Website: www.pinnaclehealth.org
CEO: Philip W. Guarneschelli
Services: cancer care, children’s health, community and corporate wellness, diabetes care, emergency care, heart and vascular care, imaging, laboratory services, lung care, mental health and behavioral health, men’s health, neurological care, nutrition and weight management, orthopedics and spine care, palliative care, pain management, primary and specialty care, rehabilitation and physical therapy, senior health, sleep center, sports medicine, surgery, transplant services, wellness and prevention, and women’s health.
WellSpan Health
Hospital locations: Chambersburg Hospital is located at 112 N. Seventh St., Chambersburg; and Waynesboro Hospital is lcoated at 501 E. Main St., Waynesboro. Summit Health, which owned these hospitals and other medical facilities, was acquired by WellSpan Health, which also owns other hospitals across the Midstate.
Website: www.wellspan.org
CEO: Roxanna Gapstur
Services: Urgent care, primary care, women’s health, orthopedics, neurosciences, heart & vascular, oncology, home care and behavioral health.
