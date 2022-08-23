Welcome: Governing bodies across county

Here are all of the elected officials currently in office. The total real estate tax rates listed below include municipal, school and county tax rates.

Camp Hill Borough

Population: about 7,800

School district: Camp Hill School District

Police: Camp Hill Borough Police Department, 717-737-1570

Municipal building: 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill

Total real estate tax rate: 23.78 mills

Public meetings: Camp Hill Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. The meetings take place at Prosser Hall in the borough administration building.

Borough Council: Alissa Packer, Bonnie Bentz, Jennifer Hoover, Sherry Bowman, Mercedes Evans, Michele Forbes and Emily Smith

Mayor: Mark Simpson

Carlisle Borough

Population: about 18,600

School district: Carlisle Area School District

Police: Carlisle police, 717-243-5252

Municipal building: 53 W. South St., Carlisle

Total real estate tax rate: 21.82 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Public hearings on specific issues are usually held prior to council meetings. The meetings take place at the municipal building.

Borough Council: Sean Crampsie, Joel Hicks, Cate Mellen, Safronia Perry, Jeff Stuby and Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis

Mayor: Sean Shultz

Cooke Township

Population: about 180

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State Police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 1700 Centerville Road, Newville

Total real estate tax rate: 19.75 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Patricia Sangialosi, Edward Strayer and Diane Batt

Dickinson Township

Population: about 5,200

School district: Carlisle Area School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 219 Mountain View Road, Mount Holly Springs

Total real estate tax rate: 18.58 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the municipal building.

Officials: Lorelei Coplen, Bob Line III and Rob Kole

East Pennsboro Township

Population: about 20,200

School district: East Pennsboro Area School District

Police: East Pennsboro Township police, 717-732-3633

Municipal building: 98 South Enola Drive, Enola

Total real estate tax rate: 17.82 mills

Public meetings: The board of commissioners meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. The first Wednesday is a regular meeting, and the third Wednesday is a workshop meeting. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and are in the municipal building.

Officials: George Tyson, Raymond “Skip” Magaro, Walter Joe Fidler, Kristy Magaro and Edward Diehl

Hampden Township

Population: about 30,000

School district: Cumberland Valley School District

Police: Hampden Township Police, 717-761-2609

Municipal building: 230 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg

Total real estate tax rate: 13.41 mills

Public meetings: Township commissioners meet at 7:30 p.m. the last Thursday of the month , and again on the next Tuesday if necessary. All meetings take place at the township building.

Officials: Nathan Silcox, Sherri Chippo, Al Bienstock, John Gaspich Jr. and John Thomas

Hopewell Township

Population: about 2,300

School district: Shippensburg Area School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 415 Three Square Hollow Road, Newburg

Total real estate tax rate: 14.98 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. All meetings take place at the municipal building.

Township supervisors: Verne Wadel, Tyler Gamble and David Elliott

Lemoyne Borough

Population: about 4,500

School district: West Shore School District

Police: West Shore Regional Police, 717-737-8734

Municipal building: 510 Herman Ave., Lemoyne

Total real estate tax rate: 18.55 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.

Borough Council: Gale Gallo, Sue Yenchko, Kasha Griva, Joe Gargiulo, Rebecca Coleman, Gene Koontz and Jesse Monoski

Mayor: Matthew Salkowski

Lower Allen Township

Population: about 17,400

School district: West Shore School District

Police: Lower Allen Township Police, 717-975-7575

Municipal building: 2233 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill

Total real estate tax rate: 19.42 mills

Public meetings: Township commissioners meet at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at the municipal building.

Officials: Dean Villone, H. Edward Black, Thomas Kutz, Joshua Nagy and Jennifer Caron

Lower Frankford Township

Population: about 1,700

School District: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 1205 Easy Road, Carlisle

Total real estate tax rate: 18.65 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday following the first Sunday of the month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: James Burkholder Jr., James Heishman and David Bachman

Lower Mifflin Township

Population: about 1,700

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 529 Shed Road, Newville

Total real estate tax rate: 18.25 mills

Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.

Officials: Clinton Barrick, Jacob Fealtman and Franklin Oiler

Mechanicsburg Borough

Population: about 9,000

School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District

Police: Mechanicsburg Police Department, 717-691-3300

Municipal building: 36 W. Allen St., Mechanicsburg

Total real estate tax rate: 21.65 mills

Public meetings: Borough Council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

Borough Council: Kyle Miller, John Anthony, Sara Agerton, Joseph Bucher, Laura Martin, Ron O’Neil and Bob Buhrig

Mayor: Jack Ritter

Middlesex Township

Population: about 7,000

School district: Cumberland Valley School District

Police: Middlesex Township Police, 717-249-7191

Municipal building: 350 N. Middlesex Road, Carlisle

Total real estate tax rate: 15.33 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Workshop meetings take place at 7:30 a.m. on the last Friday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.

Officials: Donald Geistwhite, Steven Larson and William Goodhart

Monroe Township

Population: about 5,800

School district: Cumberland Valley School District

Police: State Police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal Building: 1220 Boiling Springs Road, Mechanicsburg

Total real estate tax rate: 13.91 mills

Public Meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Meetings are held at the Municipal Building.

Officials: A.W. Bill Castle III, Philip Kehoe and Philip Paetzold

Mount Holly Springs Borough

Population: about 2,000

School district: Carlisle Area School District

Police: Mt. Holly Springs Police, 717-486-7615

Municipal building: 200 Harman St., Mt. Holly Springs

Total real estate tax rate: 21.51 mills

Public meetings: The borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.

Borough Council: James Collins II, Sherry Boyles, Cathy Neff, Gay Bowman, Lois Stoner, Cindy Goshorn and Deborah Halpin-Brophy

Mayor: Brian Robertson

New Cumberland Borough

Population: about 7,200

Police: New Cumberland Police Department, 717-774-0400

School district: West Shore School District

Municipal building: 1120 Market St., New Cumberland

Total real estate tax rate: 19.22 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Borough Council: Robert Kline, Donald Kibler, Gennifer Richie, David Stone, Chad Wilson, DJ Landis and Fred Miles

Mayor: Thaddeus Eisenhower

Newburg Borough

Population: about 370

School district: Shippensburg Area School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal Building: 105 Main St., Newburg

Total real estate tax rate: 17.23 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.

Borough Council: Amber Metcalfe, Monica Logan, Ken Rife, Francis Moore and Barry Starliper

Mayor: Melissa Negley

Newville Borough

Population: about 1,300

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: Newville Borough Police Department, 717-776-5513

Municipal Building: 4 West St., Newville

Total real estate tax rate: 23.15 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the lastTuesday of each month. The meetings are held at the Newville borough offices.

Officials: Scott Penner, Olive Diehl, Ed Sinkovitz, Joe Kindon, Jack Ericksen and Robert Darius

Mayor: Michael Croutch

North Middleton Township

Population: about 11,100

School district: Carlisle Area School District

Police: North Middleton Township police, 717-243-7910

Municipal building: 2051 Spring Road, Carlisle

Total real estate tax rate: 19.43 mills

Public meetings: Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Workshop meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. Meetings take place in the township building.

Officials: Robert Reisinger, Ronald Greenway, James Hare, Harry Kelso and David Smith

North Newton Township

Population: about 2,400

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 528 Oakville Road, Shippensburg

Total real estate tax rate: 18.25 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Ralph Fisher, Michael Gutshall and Joshua Shotto

Penn Township

Population: about 2,900

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 1301 Centerville Road, Newville

Total real estate tax rate: 18.25 mills

Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The meetings take place in the municipal building.

Officials: Ken Sheaffer, Ronald Tritt and Joseph Ferrante Jr.

Shippensburg Borough

Population: about 4,400

School district: Shippensburg Area School District

Police: Shippensburg Borough Police, 717-532-7361

Municipal building: 111 N. Fayette St., Shippensburg

Total real estate tax rate: 18.17 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Borough Council: Bruce Hockersmith, Josefine Smith, Keith Swartz, Michael Fague and Sandy Mailey

Mayor: Kathy Coy

Shippensburg Township

Population: about 5,400

School district: Shippensburg Area School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 81 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg

Total real estate tax rate: 16.13 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Steve Oldt, John Knutelsky and Marc Rideout

Shiremanstown Borough

Population: about 1,500

School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District

Police: Shiremanstown Borough Police Department, 717-737-4356

Municipal building: 1 Park Lane, Shiremanstown

Total real estate tax rate: 19.77 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: John Getz, Lucy Getz, Matt Simmons, David Lagerholm, Grant Tankersly, Bryan Homer Jr. and Carol Mullen-O’Leary

Mayor: Tammie Dailey

Silver Spring Township

Population: about 13,600

School district: Cumberland Valley School District

Police: Silver Spring Township Police, 717-697-0607

Municipal building: 8 Flowers Drive, Mechanicsburg

Total real estate tax rate: 14.56 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Meetings are held in the municipal building.

Officials: Carl Machamer, Nancy Konhaus Griffie, David Lenker II, Laura Brown and Harry Kotzmoyer Jr.

South Middleton Township

Population: about 14,600

School district: South Middleton School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 520 Park Drive, Boiling Springs

Total real estate tax rate: 15.09 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Bryan Gembusia, Ron Hamilton, Duff Manweiler, Rick Reighard and Shelly Capozzi

South Newton Township

Population: about 1,300

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 11 High Mountain Road, Walnut Bottom

Total real estate tax rate: 18.36 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: David Durff, Kevin Gantz and Mark Henry

Southampton Township

Population: about 6,300

School district: Shippensburg Area School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 200 Airport Road, Shippensburg

Total real estate tax rate: 15.23 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. The meeting on the second Monday takes place at 7 a.m. The meeting on the fourth Monday takes place at 7 p.m. All meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Scott Mack, Talon Landreth and Steven O’Donnell

Upper Allen Township

Population: about 18,000

School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District

Police: Upper Allen Township Police, 717-795-2445

Municipal building: 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

Total real estate tax rate: 20.22 mills

Public meetings: The board of commissioners meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Kenneth Martin, Richard Castranio, Ginny Anderson, Jim Cochran and Jeffrey Walter

Upper Frankford Township

Population: about 2,000

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 660 Mohawk Road, Newville

Website: None

Total real estate tax rate: 18.41 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and final Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Steve Armold, Donnie Farlling and Lester Miller

Upper Mifflin Township

Population: about 1,300

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 455 Whiskey Run Road, Newville

Total real estate tax rate: 18.25 mills

Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. They take place at the municipal building.

Officials: Heather Mitten, Heidi Clevenger and Kingsley Blasco

West Pennsboro Township

Population: about 5,500

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 2150 Newville Road, Carlisle

Total real estate tax rate: 18.76 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.

Officials: Charles Finkenbinder, Donald Agar and Rick Mains Jr.

Wormleysburg Borough

Population: about 3,000

School district: West Shore School District

Police: West Shore Regional Police, 717-737-8734

Municipal building: 20 Market St., Wormleysburg

Total real estate tax rate: 19.11 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held in the municipal building.

Borough Council: Joseph Deklinski, Stephen Hawbecker, Sue Stuart, Warren Stumpf, Margie Stuski, George Kahler and Joshua Plaza

Mayor: George Preble

Source: www.ccpa.net and municipal websites