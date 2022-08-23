Welcome: Governing bodies across county

Here are all of the elected officials currently in office. The total real estate tax rates listed below include municipal, school and county tax rates.
Camp Hill Borough
Population: about 7,800
School district: Camp Hill School District
Police: Camp Hill Borough Police Department, 717-737-1570
Municipal building: 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill
Website: www.camphillborough.com
Total real estate tax rate: 23.78 mills
Public meetings: Camp Hill Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. The meetings take place at Prosser Hall in the borough administration building.
Borough Council: Alissa Packer, Bonnie Bentz, Jennifer Hoover, Sherry Bowman, Mercedes Evans, Michele Forbes and Emily Smith
Mayor: Mark Simpson
Carlisle Borough
Population: about 18,600
School district: Carlisle Area School District
Police: Carlisle police, 717-243-5252
Municipal building: 53 W. South St., Carlisle
Website: www.carlislepa.org
Total real estate tax rate: 21.82 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Public hearings on specific issues are usually held prior to council meetings. The meetings take place at the municipal building.
Borough Council: Sean Crampsie, Joel Hicks, Cate Mellen, Safronia Perry, Jeff Stuby and Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis
Mayor: Sean Shultz
Cooke Township
Population: about 180
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State Police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 1700 Centerville Road, Newville
Website: www.cooketwp.org
Total real estate tax rate: 19.75 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Patricia Sangialosi, Edward Strayer and Diane Batt
Dickinson Township
Population: about 5,200
School district: Carlisle Area School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 219 Mountain View Road, Mount Holly Springs
Website: www.dickinsontownship.org
Total real estate tax rate: 18.58 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the municipal building.
Officials: Lorelei Coplen, Bob Line III and Rob Kole
East Pennsboro Township
Population: about 20,200
School district: East Pennsboro Area School District
Police: East Pennsboro Township police, 717-732-3633
Municipal building: 98 South Enola Drive, Enola
Website: www.eastpennsboro.net
Total real estate tax rate: 17.82 mills
Public meetings: The board of commissioners meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. The first Wednesday is a regular meeting, and the third Wednesday is a workshop meeting. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and are in the municipal building.
Officials: George Tyson, Raymond “Skip” Magaro, Walter Joe Fidler, Kristy Magaro and Edward Diehl
Hampden Township
Population: about 30,000
School district: Cumberland Valley School District
Police: Hampden Township Police, 717-761-2609
Municipal building: 230 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg
Website: www.hampdentownship.us
Total real estate tax rate: 13.41 mills
Public meetings: Township commissioners meet at 7:30 p.m. the last Thursday of the month , and again on the next Tuesday if necessary. All meetings take place at the township building.
Officials: Nathan Silcox, Sherri Chippo, Al Bienstock, John Gaspich Jr. and John Thomas
Hopewell Township
Population: about 2,300
School district: Shippensburg Area School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 415 Three Square Hollow Road, Newburg
Website: https://hopewelltownshipcc.com
Total real estate tax rate: 14.98 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. All meetings take place at the municipal building.
Township supervisors: Verne Wadel, Tyler Gamble and David Elliott
Lemoyne Borough
Population: about 4,500
School district: West Shore School District
Police: West Shore Regional Police, 717-737-8734
Municipal building: 510 Herman Ave., Lemoyne
Website: www.lemoynepa.com
Total real estate tax rate: 18.55 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.
Borough Council: Gale Gallo, Sue Yenchko, Kasha Griva, Joe Gargiulo, Rebecca Coleman, Gene Koontz and Jesse Monoski
Mayor: Matthew Salkowski
Lower Allen Township
Population: about 17,400
School district: West Shore School District
Police: Lower Allen Township Police, 717-975-7575
Municipal building: 2233 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill
Website: www.latwp.org
Total real estate tax rate: 19.42 mills
Public meetings: Township commissioners meet at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at the municipal building.
Officials: Dean Villone, H. Edward Black, Thomas Kutz, Joshua Nagy and Jennifer Caron
Lower Frankford Township
Population: about 1,700
School District: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 1205 Easy Road, Carlisle
Website: www.lowerfrankfordtownship.com
Total real estate tax rate: 18.65 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday following the first Sunday of the month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: James Burkholder Jr., James Heishman and David Bachman
Lower Mifflin Township
Population: about 1,700
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 529 Shed Road, Newville
Website: www.lowermifflintownship.com
Total real estate tax rate: 18.25 mills
Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.
Officials: Clinton Barrick, Jacob Fealtman and Franklin Oiler
Mechanicsburg Borough
Population: about 9,000
School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District
Police: Mechanicsburg Police Department, 717-691-3300
Municipal building: 36 W. Allen St., Mechanicsburg
Website: www.mechanicsburgborough.org
Total real estate tax rate: 21.65 mills
Public meetings: Borough Council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
Borough Council: Kyle Miller, John Anthony, Sara Agerton, Joseph Bucher, Laura Martin, Ron O’Neil and Bob Buhrig
Mayor: Jack Ritter
Middlesex Township
Population: about 7,000
School district: Cumberland Valley School District
Police: Middlesex Township Police, 717-249-7191
Municipal building: 350 N. Middlesex Road, Carlisle
Website: http://middlesextwp.com
Total real estate tax rate: 15.33 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Workshop meetings take place at 7:30 a.m. on the last Friday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.
Officials: Donald Geistwhite, Steven Larson and William Goodhart
Monroe Township
Population: about 5,800
School district: Cumberland Valley School District
Police: State Police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal Building: 1220 Boiling Springs Road, Mechanicsburg
Website: www.monroetwp.net
Total real estate tax rate: 13.91 mills
Public Meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Meetings are held at the Municipal Building.
Officials: A.W. Bill Castle III, Philip Kehoe and Philip Paetzold
Mount Holly Springs Borough
Population: about 2,000
School district: Carlisle Area School District
Police: Mt. Holly Springs Police, 717-486-7615
Municipal building: 200 Harman St., Mt. Holly Springs
Website: www.mhsboro.org
Total real estate tax rate: 21.51 mills
Public meetings: The borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.
Borough Council: James Collins II, Sherry Boyles, Cathy Neff, Gay Bowman, Lois Stoner, Cindy Goshorn and Deborah Halpin-Brophy
Mayor: Brian Robertson
New Cumberland Borough
Population: about 7,200
Police: New Cumberland Police Department, 717-774-0400
School district: West Shore School District
Municipal building: 1120 Market St., New Cumberland
Website: www.newcumberlandborough.com
Total real estate tax rate: 19.22 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Borough Council: Robert Kline, Donald Kibler, Gennifer Richie, David Stone, Chad Wilson, DJ Landis and Fred Miles
Mayor: Thaddeus Eisenhower
Newburg Borough
Population: about 370
School district: Shippensburg Area School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal Building: 105 Main St., Newburg
Website: www.newburgborough.com
Total real estate tax rate: 17.23 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.
Borough Council: Amber Metcalfe, Monica Logan, Ken Rife, Francis Moore and Barry Starliper
Mayor: Melissa Negley
Newville Borough
Population: about 1,300
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: Newville Borough Police Department, 717-776-5513
Municipal Building: 4 West St., Newville
Website: www.newvilleborough.com
Total real estate tax rate: 23.15 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the lastTuesday of each month. The meetings are held at the Newville borough offices.
Officials: Scott Penner, Olive Diehl, Ed Sinkovitz, Joe Kindon, Jack Ericksen and Robert Darius
Mayor: Michael Croutch
North Middleton Township
Population: about 11,100
School district: Carlisle Area School District
Police: North Middleton Township police, 717-243-7910
Municipal building: 2051 Spring Road, Carlisle
Website: www.nmiddleton.com
Total real estate tax rate: 19.43 mills
Public meetings: Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Workshop meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. Meetings take place in the township building.
Officials: Robert Reisinger, Ronald Greenway, James Hare, Harry Kelso and David Smith
North Newton Township
Population: about 2,400
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 528 Oakville Road, Shippensburg
Website: www.northnewtontownship.com
Total real estate tax rate: 18.25 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Ralph Fisher, Michael Gutshall and Joshua Shotto
Penn Township
Population: about 2,900
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 1301 Centerville Road, Newville
Website: www.penntwpcc.org
Total real estate tax rate: 18.25 mills
Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The meetings take place in the municipal building.
Officials: Ken Sheaffer, Ronald Tritt and Joseph Ferrante Jr.
Shippensburg Borough
Population: about 4,400
School district: Shippensburg Area School District
Police: Shippensburg Borough Police, 717-532-7361
Municipal building: 111 N. Fayette St., Shippensburg
Website: www.borough.shippensburg.pa.us
Total real estate tax rate: 18.17 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Borough Council: Bruce Hockersmith, Josefine Smith, Keith Swartz, Michael Fague and Sandy Mailey
Mayor: Kathy Coy
Shippensburg Township
Population: about 5,400
School district: Shippensburg Area School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 81 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg
Website: www.shippensburgtownship.com
Total real estate tax rate: 16.13 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Steve Oldt, John Knutelsky and Marc Rideout
Shiremanstown Borough
Population: about 1,500
School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District
Police: Shiremanstown Borough Police Department, 717-737-4356
Municipal building: 1 Park Lane, Shiremanstown
Website: www.shiremanstownboro.org
Total real estate tax rate: 19.77 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: John Getz, Lucy Getz, Matt Simmons, David Lagerholm, Grant Tankersly, Bryan Homer Jr. and Carol Mullen-O’Leary
Mayor: Tammie Dailey
Silver Spring Township
Population: about 13,600
School district: Cumberland Valley School District
Police: Silver Spring Township Police, 717-697-0607
Municipal building: 8 Flowers Drive, Mechanicsburg
Website: www.sstwp.org
Total real estate tax rate: 14.56 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Meetings are held in the municipal building.
Officials: Carl Machamer, Nancy Konhaus Griffie, David Lenker II, Laura Brown and Harry Kotzmoyer Jr.
South Middleton Township
Population: about 14,600
School district: South Middleton School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 520 Park Drive, Boiling Springs
Website: www.smiddleton.com
Total real estate tax rate: 15.09 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Bryan Gembusia, Ron Hamilton, Duff Manweiler, Rick Reighard and Shelly Capozzi
South Newton Township
Population: about 1,300
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 11 High Mountain Road, Walnut Bottom
Website: http://southnewtontownship.net
Total real estate tax rate: 18.36 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: David Durff, Kevin Gantz and Mark Henry
Southampton Township
Population: about 6,300
School district: Shippensburg Area School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 200 Airport Road, Shippensburg
Website: https://southamptontwp.com
Total real estate tax rate: 15.23 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. The meeting on the second Monday takes place at 7 a.m. The meeting on the fourth Monday takes place at 7 p.m. All meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Scott Mack, Talon Landreth and Steven O’Donnell
Upper Allen Township
Population: about 18,000
School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District
Police: Upper Allen Township Police, 717-795-2445
Municipal building: 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Website: https://uatwp.org
Total real estate tax rate: 20.22 mills
Public meetings: The board of commissioners meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Kenneth Martin, Richard Castranio, Ginny Anderson, Jim Cochran and Jeffrey Walter
Upper Frankford Township
Population: about 2,000
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 660 Mohawk Road, Newville
Website: None
Total real estate tax rate: 18.41 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and final Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Steve Armold, Donnie Farlling and Lester Miller
Upper Mifflin Township
Population: about 1,300
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 455 Whiskey Run Road, Newville
Website: www.uppermifflintownship.com
Total real estate tax rate: 18.25 mills
Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. They take place at the municipal building.
Officials: Heather Mitten, Heidi Clevenger and Kingsley Blasco
West Pennsboro Township
Population: about 5,500
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 2150 Newville Road, Carlisle
Website: www.westpennsborotwp.org
Total real estate tax rate: 18.76 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.
Officials: Charles Finkenbinder, Donald Agar and Rick Mains Jr.
Wormleysburg Borough
Population: about 3,000
School district: West Shore School District
Police: West Shore Regional Police, 717-737-8734
Municipal building: 20 Market St., Wormleysburg
Website: www.wormleysburgpa.org
Total real estate tax rate: 19.11 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held in the municipal building.
Borough Council: Joseph Deklinski, Stephen Hawbecker, Sue Stuart, Warren Stumpf, Margie Stuski, George Kahler and Joshua Plaza
Mayor: George Preble
