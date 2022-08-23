Welcome: Fish in area creeks and lakes

Cumberland Valley welcomes anglers of all skill levels and ages to enjoy the streams and lakes that make this area a premier fishing destination.

1. Yellow Breeches Creek

Beloved by anglers of every skill level can take to the creek, thanks to an abundance of trout and a mile-long catch-and-release section near Boiling Springs. Download the Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail Map & Guide from VisitCumberlandValley.com for boating and recreation information.

Parking: 1526 Leidigh Dr., Boiling Springs; 1425 Spanglers Mill Road, Camp Hill; 519 Pine Road, Carlisle

2. LeTort Spring Run

Copious reed beds and taxing currents make this spot a challenge; the wild brown trout here seem to be particularly wily.

Parking: 260 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle; S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle

3. Big Spring Creek Greenway

This is a world famous limestone creek that flows through woodland and farmland before emptying into the Conodoguinet Creek.

Parking: along Big Spring Road, Newville

4. Opossum Lake

This 59-acre lake is stocked with rainbow trout; there are three boating access points; boating is limited to electric motors and un-powered boats.

Parking: Open parking area at entrance on Opossum Lake Road, Carlisle

5. Fuller Lake

The lake is in Pine Grove Furnace State Park; common fish found include pickerel, bass, perch and stocked trout.

Parking: Open parking area available near the lake

6. Laurel Lake

The lake is in Pine Grove Furnace State Park; boat launch; 85 mooring spaces and boat rentals available; common fish to be found include pickerel, bass, perch and stocked trout.

Parking: Open parking area available near the lake

7. Conodoguinet Creek

Fishing on the creek is accessible from 15 access points all located within parks spread throughout Cumberland Valley; download the Conodoguinet Creek Water Trail Map & Guide from VisitCumberlandValley.com for access points and two float trip suggestions along approximately 40 miles of the creek; fish for smallmouth bass, rock bass, sunfish and stocked tiger muskellunge fingerlings.

Parking: North Middleton Park, 1770 Waggoners Gap Road, Carlisle; Willow Mill Park, 80 Willow Mill Park Road, Mechanicsburg

8. Susquehanna River Trail

The river’s fertile limestone water is one of the best smallmouth bass fisheries on the East Coast; other fish include muskies, walleye, panfish, catfish and carp; boating access points and boat rentals are available.

Parking: West Fairview Point & Park, 50 Front St., West Fairview; City Island Parking Garage

9. Doubling Gap Lake

The lake is in Colonel Denning State Park; stocked with trout; fishing pier available for people with disabilities.

Parking: Open parking area near the lake

10. Children’s Lake

This Boiling Springs lake is spring-fed and stocked with trout; fishing is permitted from a shallow-draft boat, electric-motored boat or canoe; open to all ages for fishing. NOTE: Construction for a repair project at Children’s Lake from spring 2022 to spring 2023 may result in limited access to sections of the lake.

Parking: Street parking around the lake, parking lot near the back of the lake by the iron furnace