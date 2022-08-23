Welcome: Find birding opportunities across valley

Begin your birding journey with one of the best views in the Valley. Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch is the premier location west of Hawk Mountain for watching the fall raptor migration along the Kittatinny Ridge. The short hike to the rock outcrop features interpretive signs identifying families of raptors and different species of birds you will see. Continue your outdoor experience by picking up the Tuscarora Trail at Waggoner’s Gap and travel east along the tip of the ridge to Lamb’s Gap and beyond.

Carry on your search for Cumberland Valley’s feathery friends at one or all of our state parks.

Travel the 4-mile scenic road to King’s Gap Environmental Education Center. The view from the top of the mountain is worth the trip! Head out on the patio of the old stone mansion for a 180-degree view of the valley. The open pines around the center harbor Pine Warbler and attract other migrating warblers and songbirds. The area in and around the pine plantation at the foot of the mountain is good for migrant sparrows (especially Fox Sparrow) and occasional wintering Long-eared Owl.

The nearby Pine Grove Furnace State Park features two lakes and groves of pines and spruces. The breeding birds include northern warblers such as Black-throated Green and Blackburnian. Laurel Lake is the better of the two lakes for migrant waterfowl. Koppenhaver Trail, a one-mile loop that starts at the Fuller Ball Field and Railroad Bed Road, is the most productive trail for birding.

In the summer, many species of warblers can be found in the Tuscarora State Forest and Colonel Denning State Park. Common species found here include Northern Parula, Black-throated Green, Blackburnian, Cerulean, American Redstart, Ovenbird, Worm-eating, Hooded, Louisiana Waterthrush, Common Yellowthroat and Yellow-breasted Chat, Ruffed Grouse, Yellow-throated Vireo and Acadian Flycatcher. During spring migration, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher and Golden-winged Warbler have been reported.

Continue to LeTort Spring Run and Nature Trail in downtown Carlisle. The spring is a popular fly-fishing destination, but the two-mile tranquil trail that runs beside it offers excellent bird watching opportunities. Songbirds such as Common Yellowthroats and Carolina Wrens and fishing birds such as Belted Kingfishers and Great Blue Herons can be seen among the mixture of deciduous trees and lowland marshes.

On your next stop, visit the Vincent DiFilippo Nature Preserve, which offers birding along the wetlands and the Yellow Breeches Creek.

You can then travel to the West Fairview Boat Launch and East Pennsboro Township Park. West Fairview Boat Launch is one of the best spots to view migrating waterfowl along the Susquehanna River. The adjacent East Pennsboro Township Park along the Conodoguinet Creek has riparian woodland habitat, which is good for migrant passerines.

Learn more about these bird-watching locations, and others, at VisitCumberlandValley.com