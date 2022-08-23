Welcome: Festivals dot county calendar

Cumberland Valley is home to a year-round array of festivals and events covering interests ranging from history to crafts to food. Held in a variety of settings, all of these annual festivals and events are family-friendly, and most are free! Here are some highlights.

Top spring events

Amani Festival: A one-day multi-cultural festival in downtown Carlisle with activities geared toward the themes of unity, acceptance and tolerance.

Earth Day Festival: Honor the planet with music, workshops and more in Mechanicsburg.

Greek Festival: Food, music, dancing, and church tours at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in East Pennsboro Township.

Top summer events

Foundry Day: Juried arts festival along Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs.

Jubilee Day: The downtown Mechanicsburg event is the largest one-day street fair on the East Coast.

Bluegrass on the Grass: One-day bluegrass festival at Dickinson College featuring a mix of bands.

Cumberland County Ag Expo: Annual agricultural fair including animal exhibitions, 4H presentations, children’s activities, tractor pulls, food and music in Newville.

Shippensburg Corn Festival: Includes more than 250 craft and antique vendors, live music, food area and more in downtown Shippensburg.

Annual Steam Engine Show: Steam engine and tractor parades, farmer’s flea market and more, in Mechanicsburg.

Top fall events

Uprise Festival: Two-day event with almost 40 Christian musical artists, kids’ activities, food vendors, merchandise, and more in Shippensburg.

New Cumberland Apple Festival: Over 250 craft vendors, children’s activities, and apple-themed foods.

Harvest of the Arts: 100 juried vendors, live music, food trucks, and children’s activities in downtown Carlisle.

Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest: Craft vendors, car show, live entertainment, and pumpkin treats at Adams Ricci Park.

Destination Carlisle’s Halloweekend: Decorated storefronts, a pumpkin path through downtown, pumpkin games, ghostly entertainment, and Spooky Saturday trick-or-treating.

Fall Furnace Fest: Crafts, guided hikes, kid’s programs, and more at Pine Grove Furnace State Park.

Top winter & holiday events

Boiling Springs Christmas Tree Lighting: Visit from Santa and lighting of the floating Christmas Tree at Children’s Lake.

Market of Curiosities: A three-ring show of shopping, beer tastings, and live music in Carlisle.

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet Holiday Performance: The only pre-professional ballet school allowed to put on George Balanchine’s version of The Nutcracker every year.

Holiday Performances at H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center: Changing, nationally recognized performers each year.

Carlisle’s Ice Art Fest: View and take pictures of more than 50 ice sculptures while exploring downtown Carlisle.

Car events & races

Carlisle Events Auto Shows: Eight world-renowned annual collector car and truck events from April through October plus the winter auto expo in January make Carlisle an automotive hotspot. Downtown Carlisle hosts the annual Ford (June) and Corvette (August) parades.

Williams Grove Speedway: March through October features 410 Sprint Car dirt track racing.