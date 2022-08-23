Welcome: Farmers markets and farm retail in Cumberland County

Cumberland County has plenty to see and eat at various farmers markets and farm retail operations that offer everything from fresh produce to dairy to up-close visits with animals.

Here is a look at some of the agricultural activities and operations across the county:

Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouses: 906 W. Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg. The garden center sells plants, baked goods, produce, gourmet foods and seasonal goods, as well as offers an array of classes and events.

Basehore Farm: 6080 Creekview Road, Mechanicsburg. The farm provides produce, flowers, seasonal decorations, cheese-based goods, preserves, maple syrup, eggs, honey and more. Decorations include Christmas trees, wreaths and gourds.

Bent Pine Alpaca Farm: 65 S. Old Stone House Road, Carlisle. Families can enjoy a personal introduction to alpacas, as well as shop for items made with the farm’s alpaca fiber, such as scarves, hats, sweaters, mittens, ponchos, socks, jackets and shawls.

Breezy Valley Farms: Near intersection of Route 11 and Route 233, Newville. This seasonal roadside stand sells vegetables, melons, berries, tree fruit, pumpkins, honey, pickled and canned goods, baked goods and bedding plants.

Bricker’s Strawberries: 1710 Lisburn Road, Carlisle. The pick-your-own strawberry farm has been in operation for almost 40 years and offers strawberries sold by the pound, as well as pre-picked strawberries at its shop.

Buttonwood Gardens: 980 Waggoners Gap Road, Carlisle. The farm offers fresh-cut flowers and plants, as well as in-season produce, such as berries, peaches, lettuce and asparagus.

Celtic Knot Alpacas: 1560 McClures Gap Road, Carlisle. This alpaca farm also offers hand-knit and woven items using alpaca fiber, and the farm also offers farm tours and educational seminars.

Clair’s Orchard: 1452 Holly Pike, Carlisle. This family-owned fruit market offers seasonal fruits, such as apples, peaches, nectarines, cherries, pears, plums, apricots, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, melons and lopes. There is also fresh cider, vegetables, meat and dairy products and canned goods.

Cross the Creek Farm: 2035 Pine Road, Newville. This farm offers pick-your-own strawberries, as well as already picked strawberries when the fruit is in season around late May to mid June.

Destiny Dairy Bar: 60 Horners Road, Carlisle. Located on the Brickner farm, Destiny Dairy Bar is an on-farm retail market that offers locally produced, fresh-from the dairy treats, such as whole cream, pasteurized and non-homogenized milk in various flavors.

Dickinson College Farm: 553 Park Drive, Boiling Springs. The farm has more than 15 acres of vegetable production ground and 18 acres of animal pasture. Pre-registered guided tours are available, and free self-guided tours for small groups can take place on weekdays.

Earth Spring Farm: 366 Stought Road, Carlisle. The farm offers a CSA program, as well as runs its own farm stand featuring farm fresh eggs, Apple Valley milk, fresh produce and more.

Garden Gate Farm Market: 1560 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. This seasonal, roadside stand sells vegetables, tree fruit, homemade baked goods, honey, specialty cut flowers, potted flowers and plants. The stand closes at the end of October.

Healing Acres Farm: 380 Hollowbrook Drive, Carlisle. The farm offers eight acres of produce, pasture-raised poultry and a meditation labyrinth that doubles as a pollinator garden.

Hidden Valley Ayrshires: 406 Bobcat Road, Newville. This small dairy farm offers raw milk from their grass-fed, non-GMO ayrshire herd. They also have cheese from another local dairy and ice cream. Baked goods are available on the weekends.

Kings Gap Farm: 1124 Pine Road, Carlisle. This farm specializes in pumpkins, flowers and fresh vegetables and has a roadside stand located half a mile from the entrance to Kings Gap Environmental Education Center.

Lock Farm: 822 Ritner Highway, Shippensburg. The small produce farm offers seasonal vegetables and fruits. It is open daily except for Thursdays when it has a virtual market, and also has a Fields to Meals Farm Share program.

Maple Lane Farm: 150 Crossroad School Road, Newville. This farm sells pumpkins and gourds in the fall, as well as offers a corn maze in September.

Mount Rock Orchards: 328 Mount Rock Road, Shippensburg. This roadside stand sells cherries, farm-fresh peaches, apples, vegetables, baked goods and canned goods.

Mulberry Hill Farm: 2998 Ritner Highway, Carlisle. The farm-to-fleece shop is home to 13 Romney and Romney-Border Leicester sheep, and the farm offers hand-dyed superwash yarns for crafting.

Nature’s Nook Farm: 740 Shed Road, Newville. This farm sells blueberries, blackberries, grass-fed beef, goats and horse-quality hay.

Newville Produce Farm & Greenhouses: 379 Greenspring Road, Newville. The farm sells vegetables, flowers, melons, honey, herbs, berries, tree fruit and pumpkins, as well as garden accessories.

Oak Grove Farms Inc.: 846 Fisher Road, Mechanicsburg. This family-owned farm sells a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, homemade breads and soups, pies and cookies, pumpkins, eggs and dairy products. The farm also has more than 50 kinds of homemade jams and jellies.

Paulus Farm Market: 1216 S. York St., Mechanicsburg. The family-owned and operated market offers vegetables, fruits, fresh cut meats, bakery items, flowers, Christmas trees and dairy products, as well as barnyard animal attractions for children.

Pecan Meadow Farm: 369 Newburg Road, Newburg. The family-run farm sells grass-fed and finished beef, lamb and goat, as well as pasteurized fowl, heritage wheat flower, baked goods by order or chance and chicken, duck and goose eggs.

Punkin Point Farm: 825 York Road, Carlisle. This roadside stand sells autumn fare, including pumpkins, squash, gourds and other decorative fall produce.

Red Tomato Farm & Inn: 3581 Ritner Highway. The five-acre hobby farm is designed to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities with work rooted in agriculture and the outdoors. The general public may also participate in yoga, art and cooking classes on site.

SK Strawberry Lane: 604 S. Middlesex Road, Carlisle. This market sells strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and sweet corn. Pick-your-own strawberries are available here.

Threefold Farm: 1692 W. Lisburn Road, Mechanicsburg. The pick-your-own orchard includes a fig tree nursery and farm stand specializing in unusual fruit harvested mid-June to the end of November, including papaws, kiwi berries, black raspberries, tomatoes and Asian persimmons.

Warehime’s Pumpkin Patch: 185 Potato Road, Carlisle. The family-owned, seasonal pumpkin patch features 30 varieties of pick-your-own pumpkins in a variety of sizes and colors. The farm is located near Meadowbrooke Gourds and also features sunflower fields.

Wil-Ar Farm: 33 Parker Road, Newville. The farm is a produce and meat farm selling vegetables, meats (beef, chicken, pork and turkey), honey, herbs, tree fruit, eggs and dairy products, as well as spice blends, nuts and a small selection of plants.

Community Farmers Markets

Adams-Ricci Farmers Market: Adams-Ricci Community Park, Enola. Runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays from May to October.

Farmers on the Square: Hanover & High streets, Carlisle. Runs from 3 to 7 p.m. May to October for its outdoor market, and runs from 2 to 5 p.m. November to April.

Farmers Market on the Lawn: John Graham Public Library, 9 Parsonage St., Newville. Runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May to October.

Market on Market: 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill. Runs 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from August to November at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot.

New Cumberland Farmers Market on 4th: 400 Bridge St., New Cumberland. Runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from May to October.

Shippensburg Open Air Market: 180 Airport Road, Shippensburg. Runs 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays from May to October.

Source: Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau, various farm and farmer’s markets websites