Welcome: Family-friendly indoor activities

Even if it’s cold and chilly or rainy, there are still tons of family-friendly things to see and explore in Cumberland Valley. Pack up the kids and enjoy a day out of the house, but indoors, at the Valley’s best attractions.

1. USAHEC Soldier Experience Gallery, 950 Soldiers Dr., Carlisle

The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) is the Army’s premier facility dedicated to “Telling the Army story ... one Soldier at a time.” Interactive indoor exhibits include a digital shooting range, parachute simulation, a Korean War night attack experience and more. Outdoor activities include the mile-long Army Heritage Trail with full-scale military exhibits.

2. Carlisle Sports Emporium, 29 South Middlesex Road, Carlisle

The Carlisle Sports Emporium is an indoor and outdoor interactive entertainment complex. Indoor options include laser tag, Holgate VR system, and over 125 arcade games for all interests and skill levels. Outdoor activities include go-karts (indoor track also available), mini golf and batting cages.

3. Midway Bowling Center, 1561 Holly Pike, Carlisle

This traditional bowling center offers old-fashioned fun for the little ones, with bumpers and dinosaur ramps for kids ages 3+, lightweight bowling balls and small shoe sizes. Adults and older children will enjoy a sports simulator, indoor axe throwing lanes, and the outdoor patio with corn hole, bocce ball and other lawn games.

4. SkyZone Indoor Trampoline Park, 95 Gateway Dr., Mechanicsburg

Kids will definitely be tired out after an afternoon at SkyZone. The trampoline park includes freestyle jump, ultimate dodgeball, foam zone, sky slam, a toddler zone, a skyladder and more.

5. Oakes Museum, One College Ave., Mechanicsburg

This hidden gem is located at Messiah College and is home to natural history exhibits that take you back thousands of years to America and Africa.

6. Monkey Joe’s, 3608 Hartzdale Dr., Camp Hill

Monkey Joe’s is a fun-filled inflatable play center with wall-to-wall inflatable slides, jumps and obstacle courses for kids up to 12 years old. There is separate play area for toddlers 3 and younger.

7. Create-A-Palooza, 11 E. High St., Carlisle

For a creative and crafty day indoors, head to Create-A-Palooza in Carlisle. This art and activity studio offers “paint your own” pottery and more family fun for all ages.

8. Jubilee Cake Studio, 105 Gateway Dr., Mechanicsburg

Register for a scheduled workshop or visit the decorate-it-yourself cake studio as a walk-in during normal business hours. You can choose to decorate either a cake or cupcakes, and you get full use all the available decorating tools.

9. The Coliseum, 410 St. John’s Church Road, Camp Hill

Enjoy 35,000-square-feet of entertainment at The Coliseum, including a 12-lane bowling alley, billiards room, arcade & games and 88 plasma TVs.

10. Autobahn Indoor Speedway, 1001 Bosler Ave., Lemoyne

With over 40,000 square feet, Autobahn is the largest indoor go-karting facility in the state. Their high-speed, pro-karts are easy to handle, durably designed and can reach speeds of up to 50 mph. They also offer axe-throwing lanes for ages 13 and older.

View more family-friendly things to do at VisitCumberlandValley.com.