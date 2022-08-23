Welcome: Explore art across the county

From events to classes to shopping, galleries and studios across Cumberland County offer those young and old a way to connect with art.

Cumberland Valley Arts was formed by a group of artists and gallery owners to increase the “awareness, appreciation and accessibility to the rich heritage and ongoing growth of fine arts and crafts” in the Cumberland Valley, according to the group’s website. Here is a look at some of its shops and gallery members in Cumberland County:

American Artisan Gallery: 35 N. Hanover St., Carlisle. The gallery features fine art and crafts.

Art & Soul Gallery: 900 Market St., Lemoyne, second floor of the West Shore Farmer’s Market. The gallery has work from artists that have won international and national awards.

BrainVessel—The Gallery: 4704 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg. The gallery and tea shop provides a sensory experience to art.

Brittle Bark: 33 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg. The business elevates candy to an art, selling handmade, artisan chocolates and brittles.

Carlisle Arts Learning Center: 38 W. Pomfret St., Carlisle. The nonprofit organization features local artists with rotating exhibits, workshops and events.

Charmed I’m Sure Studio: 7 Nita Court, Mechanicsburg. The learning studio features a facility for jewelry making, enameling and mixed media art instruction.

Create-A-Palooza: 11 E. High St., Carlisle. The family-friendly art activity center offers paint-your-own pottery and candle making.

Feathers in the Nest: 61 W. Chapel Ave., Carlisle. The business is a vintage and home decor store with unique items.

Hershey Violins & Gallery: 11 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg. This studio focuses on music with lessons and instrument sales.

History on High: 33 W. High St., Carlisle. This is the museum shop for the Cumberland County Historical Society and has unique art and books.

Kindred Kaboodle LLC: 5 N. Hanover St., Carlisle. The shop offers all handmade pieces from local artists across Pennsylvania.

Meadowbrooke Gourds: 125 Potato Road, Carlisle. The business grows and hand-crafts hard-shelled gourds into home decor.

metalledwith: 110 Forge Road, Boiling Springs. The studio focuses on botanical metalwork jewelry and offers workshops, classes and lessons.

Mulberry Hill Farm: 2998 Ritner Highway, Carlisle. The shop features a full line of Distelfink fiber yarns, hand dyed wool fabric and hand-carved animals.

Pure Gallery: 1410 Saxton Way, Mechanicsburg. The gallery offers colorful artwork for gift-giving.

Red Tomato Farm & Inn: 3581 Ritner Highway, Newville. The organization offers workshops, displays and demonstrations by local artists, fostering community for participants with intellectual disabilities.

SHAPE Gallery: 9 E. King St., Shippensburg. The group offers cultural, artistic and heritage activities in the Shippensburg community.

the greatest gift: 117 N. Hanover St., Carlisle. The gallery offers unique, hand-crafted gifts by U.S. and Canadian artists.

The Penny Gallery at the Pond: 32 W. Pomfret St., Carlisle. From Pat Craig Studios, it offers an artist collective, retail shop and art gallery.

Tickle My Senses: 315 Bridge St., New Cumberland. The gallery showcases fine crafts made by U.S. and Canadian artists.

Village Artisans Gallery: 321 Walnut St., Boiling Springs. The gallery and shop features the work of Pennsylvania’s craft and fine artists.