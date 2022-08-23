 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welcome: Entertainment industry looking to bounce back

West Shore Theatre

West Shore Theatre reopened in May 2022 in New Cumberland. The theater will show movies, as well as host live events and concerts.

One of the industries hit the hardest by COVID-19 was the entertainment industry, with most venues across the country being forced to close. Though the disease is still a factor, entertainment venues have reopened with the hopes of bouncing back.

Here is a look at the entertainment options in Cumberland County.

Movie theaters

AMC Classic Camp Hill 12

  • 3431 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill

AMC Classic Hampden 8

  • 4950 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

R/C Theatres Carlisle Commons

  • 250 Noble Blvd., Carlisle

Drive-Ins

Cumberland Drive-In Theatre

  • 715 Centerville Road, Newville

Performing arts

Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center

  • 40 W. High St., Carlisle

H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

  • 475 Lancaster Drive, Shippensburg

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

  • 915 S. York St., Mechanicsburg

Oyster Mill Playhouse

  • 1001 Oyster Mill Road, Camp Hill

The Playhouse at Allenberry

  • 1559 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs

West Shore Theatre

  • 317 Bridge St., New Cumberland
