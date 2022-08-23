Welcome: Entertainment industry looking to bounce back

One of the industries hit the hardest by COVID-19 was the entertainment industry, with most venues across the country being forced to close. Though the disease is still a factor, entertainment venues have reopened with the hopes of bouncing back.
Here is a look at the entertainment options in Cumberland County.
Movie theaters
AMC Classic Camp Hill 12
- 3431 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill
AMC Classic Hampden 8
- 4950 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
R/C Theatres Carlisle Commons
- 250 Noble Blvd., Carlisle
Drive-Ins
People are also reading…
Cumberland Drive-In Theatre
- 715 Centerville Road, Newville
Performing arts
Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center
- 40 W. High St., Carlisle
H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center
- 475 Lancaster Drive, Shippensburg
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
- 915 S. York St., Mechanicsburg
Oyster Mill Playhouse
- 1001 Oyster Mill Road, Camp Hill
The Playhouse at Allenberry
- 1559 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs
West Shore Theatre
- 317 Bridge St., New Cumberland