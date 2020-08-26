Welcome: Entertainment industry hit hard by pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of the hardest-hit industries in Cumberland County and across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic was the entertainment industry. While other businesses were allowed to reopen after an initial shutdown, entertainment venues have largely remained closed due to ongoing mitigation efforts involving social distancing and capacity limits.

Whether it be performing arts or films, the future of many theaters is in question as the pandemic continues.

Here is a look at the entertainment options in Cumberland County.

Movie theaters

Most movie theaters in Cumberland County remain temporarily closed due to COVID-19. With theaters across much of the country closed to audiences, movies studios have either delayed the releases of new movies or sold them to streaming services for premieres. There are still a few blockbusters scheduled to be released in the fall and winter, though it remains to be seen if those won’t also be shuffled to 2021.

Here is a look at the local locations of area movie theaters:

AMC Classic Camp Hill 12:

3431 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill

AMC Classic Hampden 8: