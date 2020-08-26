Welcome: Entertainment industry hit hard by pandemic

One of the hardest-hit industries in Cumberland County and across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic was the entertainment industry. While other businesses were allowed to reopen after an initial shutdown, entertainment venues have largely remained closed due to ongoing mitigation efforts involving social distancing and capacity limits.
Whether it be performing arts or films, the future of many theaters is in question as the pandemic continues.
Here is a look at the entertainment options in Cumberland County.
Movie theaters
Most movie theaters in Cumberland County remain temporarily closed due to COVID-19. With theaters across much of the country closed to audiences, movies studios have either delayed the releases of new movies or sold them to streaming services for premieres. There are still a few blockbusters scheduled to be released in the fall and winter, though it remains to be seen if those won’t also be shuffled to 2021.
Here is a look at the local locations of area movie theaters:
AMC Classic Camp Hill 12:
- 3431 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill
AMC Classic Hampden 8:
- 4950 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
R/C Theatres Carlisle Commons:
- 250 Noble Blvd., Carlisle
Whitaker Center for Science and Arts:
- 222 Market St., Harrisburg
Drive-Ins
One of the few types of “theaters” that has continued to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic are drive-ins. Though initially closed during the statewide shutdown, drive-ins have operated the last few months, both as weekend getaways for families who can safely social distance and as an outdoor option for churches to safely have their members congregate in one area.
Though there are no new movie releases playing at area drive-ins, they have been playing new and old favorites to help residents pass the time.
Here are the two area drive-in locations:
Cumberland Drive-In Theatre:
- 715 Centerville Road, Newville
Haar’s Drive-In Theatre:
- 185 Logan Road, Dillsburg
Performing art theaters
Live stage shows have fallen by the wayside with local performing arts theaters closed for the bulk of the summer. Some larger groups, including Open Stage Harrisburg, have opted to host online stage shows, but most of the local theaters are unlikely to bring up the curtains until 2021.
Here is a look at performing arts theaters in the county:
Carlisle Theatre:
- 40 W. High St., Carlisle
H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center:
- 475 Lancaster Drive, Shippensburg
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg: 9
- 15 S. York St., Mechanicsburg
Oyster Mill Playhouse:
- 1001 Oyster Mill Road, Camp Hill
The Playhouse at Allenberry: 1559 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs
In this Series
2020 Welcome: Living in Cumberland County
-
Downtown Mechanicsburg
-
Welcome: Enjoy every season in Cumberland County
-
Welcome: Cumberland County demographics
- 11 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!