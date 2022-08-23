Welcome: Enjoy sweets on ice cream trail

Cumberland Valley is a dream destination for ice cream lovers, and there are plenty of places to find this cooling treat!

Sign up for the free digital Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail passport and indulge in every conceivable ice cream concoction. With 17 locations spread across Cumberland Valley, you’ll always find a nearby spot to satisfy your cravings. The visitors bureau’s current Ice Cream Trail promotion is valid from May 27 to Sept. 6, 2022, but it’s always a good time to stop at any of these locations and sprinkle in some fun.

Shippensburg to Carlisle

If you are in the Shippensburg area, stop by Goose Bros Ice Cream for premium hand-made ice cream in a variety of yummy flavors. Address: 81 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg

Also located in Shippensburg, The Inside Scoop offers 20 flavors of delicious ice cream from Windy Knoll Creamery and Richey’s Ice Cream. Address: 227 W. King St., Shippensburg

Twirly Top Drive-In in Gardners is an iconic landmark known for serving the creamiest soft ice cream since the 1950s. Located at the gateway to Pine Grave Furnace State Park. Address: 1 Pine Grove Road, Gardners

Clair’s Orchard in Carlisle sells homemade hand-dipped ice cream from Misty Meadow Farm Creamery (located in Maryland). Milkshakes, waffle cones and fruit slushies are also available. Address: 1452 Holly Pike, Carlisle

Dough & Arrows is a delicious new take on a traditional ice cream shop. Guests can enjoy edible cookie dough and ice cream, plus sweet treats. Address: 105 N. Hanover St., Carlisle

Leo’s Homemade Ice Cream is located in Carlisle and serves over 25 unique and classic flavors of hand-dipped ice cream made on-site. Address: 816 W. High St., Carlisle

Massey’s Frozen Custard in Carlisle is famous throughout the area for their delicious soft-serve and hand-dipped frozen custard, which comes in a variety of flavors. Address: 600 W. High St., Carlisle

Hickory Ridge Restaurant, Country Store, and Creamery features hand-dipped premium ice cream. Address: 1400 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle

Mechanicsburg to New Cumberland

Rakestraw’s Ice Cream, located in the downtown area of Mechanicsburg, has been serving ice cream since 1903 and features 32 premium flavors plus limited edition slow-churned flavors. Address: 313 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg

Nearby, the Cow-Lick Ice Cream Truck at Paulus Farm Market serves real dairy soft serve ice cream, shakes and seasonal fruit sundaes. Address: 1216 S. York St., Mechanicsburg

Oak Grove Farms has 16 delicious flavors of hand-dipped ice cream and nine flavors of smooth and creamy soft serve. Address: 846 Fisher Road, Mechanicsburg

Shirley Rae’s Ice Cream offers 16 premium hand-dipped flavors, including a vegan option and doggie ice cream. Address: 1347 Saxton Way, Mechanicsburg

Urban Churn is a locally owned ice cream company that uses all-natural ingredients and local produce to churn unique ice cream flavors and create one-of-a-kind desserts. Address: 6391 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Yum, Yum Mini Pancake Bar & More mixes ice cream with bubble waffles, mini-pancakes, fruit and more to create delicious and unique creations. Address: 3401 Hartzdale Dr., Camp Hill

Cornerstone Coffeehouse carries eight flavors of Leiby’s and Jack & Jill ice cream. Stop by and try their famous Espresso Milkshake! Address: 2133 Market St., Camp Hill

On the West Shore, Kristy’s Whistle Stop in Enola is a ‘50s style ice cream shop that serves up soft serve and hand-dipped ice cream with an abundance of toppings. Address: 600 S. Enola Road, Enola

Guests will also love the retro ‘50s vibe at Hanna’s Ice Cream Shoppe, in the heart of downtown New Cumberland, while enjoying ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, shaved ice and more. Address: 321 Bridge St., New Cumberland.

For more information on how to sign up for the free digital passport, go to VisitCumberlandValley.com/ice-cream.