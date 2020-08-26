Welcome: Enjoy family-friendly, indoor activities

Even if it’s cold and chilly, or rainy, there are still tons of family-friendly things to see and explore in Cumberland Valley. Pack up the kids and enjoy a day out of the house, but indoors, at the valley’s best attractions.
1. USAHEC Soldier Experience Gallery, 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle
The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) is the Army’s premier facility dedicated to “Telling the Army story ... one soldier at a time.” Interactive indoor exhibits include a digital shooting range, parachute simulation, a Korean War night attack experience and more. Outdoor activities include the mile-long Army Heritage Trail with full-scale military exhibits.
2. Carlisle Sports Emporium, 29 South Middlesex Road, Carlisle
The Carlisle Sports Emporium is an indoor and outdoor interactive entertainment complex. Indoor options include laser tag, Holgate VR system, roller skating, arcade games and a climbing wall. Outdoor activities include go-karts, mini golf and batting cages.
3. Midway Bowling Center, 1561 Holly Pike, Carlisle
This traditional bowling center also features pool tables, ping-pong tables, and foosball tables. For little ones, they also offer bumpers and dinosaur ramps for kids ages 3+, lightweight bowling balls and small shoe sizes.
4. SkyZone Indoor Trampoline Park, 95 Gateway Drive, Mechanicsburg
Kids will definitely be tired out after an afternoon at SkyZone. The trampoline park includes open jump, ultimate dodgeball, foam zone, sky slam, skyfitness/skyrobics, toddler time and jumpapalooza.
5. Oakes Museum, One College Ave., Mechanicsburg
This hidden gem is located at Messiah College and is home to natural history exhibits that take you back thousands of years to America and Africa.
6. Monkey Joe’s, 3608 Hartzdale Drive, Camp Hill
Monkey Joe’s is a fun-filled inflatable play center with wall-to-wall inflatable slides, jumps and obstacle courses for kids up to 12 years old.
7. Create-A-Palooza, 11 E. High St., Carlisle
For a creative and crafty day indoors, head to Create-A-Palooza in Carlisle. This art and activity studio offers “paint your own” pottery, canvas painting and glass painting for all ages.
8. The Cave, 400 Bridge St., New Cumberland
A unique indoor climbing facility with varying levels of difficulty. There is a designated children’s climbing area for your little ones.
9. The Coliseum, 410 Saint John’s Church Road, Camp Hill
Enjoy 35,000-square-foot of entertainment at The Coliseum including a 12-lane bowling alley, billiards room, arcade & games and 88 plasma TVs.
10. Autobahn Indoor Speedway, 1001 Bosler Ave., Lemoyne
With over 40,000 square feet, Autobahn is the largest indoor go-karting facility in the state. Their high-speed, pro-karts are easy to handle, durably designed and can reach speeds of up to 50 mph.
