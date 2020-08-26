Welcome: Enjoy family-friendly, indoor activities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even if it’s cold and chilly, or rainy, there are still tons of family-friendly things to see and explore in Cumberland Valley. Pack up the kids and enjoy a day out of the house, but indoors, at the valley’s best attractions.

1. USAHEC Soldier Experience Gallery, 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle

The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) is the Army’s premier facility dedicated to “Telling the Army story ... one soldier at a time.” Interactive indoor exhibits include a digital shooting range, parachute simulation, a Korean War night attack experience and more. Outdoor activities include the mile-long Army Heritage Trail with full-scale military exhibits.

2. Carlisle Sports Emporium, 29 South Middlesex Road, Carlisle

The Carlisle Sports Emporium is an indoor and outdoor interactive entertainment complex. Indoor options include laser tag, Holgate VR system, roller skating, arcade games and a climbing wall. Outdoor activities include go-karts, mini golf and batting cages.

3. Midway Bowling Center, 1561 Holly Pike, Carlisle