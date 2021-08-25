Welcome: Employment and wages in Cumberland County

Here is a look at annual average wages in 2020 by major occupational groups in Cumberland County:
Management: $124,260
Business & Financial Operations: $74,200
Computer & Mathematical: $86,480
Architecture & Engineering: $75,130
Life, Physical & Social Science: $74,300
Community & Social Services: $55,810
Legal: $85,940
Education, Training & Library: $61,380
Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports & Media: $49,240
Healthcare Practitioners & Technical: $80,070
Healthcare Support: $30,660
Protective Service: $58,300
Food Preparation & Serving Related: $25,070
Building & Grounds Cleaning & Maintenance: $29,740
Personal Care & Service: $32,190
Sales & Related: $43,780
Office & Administrative Support: $40,410
Farming, Fishing & Forestry: $35,750