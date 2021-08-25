 Skip to main content
Welcome: Employment and wages in Cumberland County
Employment and wages

Frontline workers

Frontline workers, pictured members of the Carlisle Police Department, are thanked by the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce during an event in October 2020.

 Sentinel file

Here is a look at annual average wages in 2020 by major occupational groups in Cumberland County:

Management: $124,260

Business & Financial Operations: $74,200

Computer & Mathematical: $86,480

Architecture & Engineering: $75,130

Life, Physical & Social Science: $74,300

Community & Social Services: $55,810

Legal: $85,940

Education, Training & Library: $61,380

Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports & Media: $49,240

Healthcare Practitioners & Technical: $80,070

Healthcare Support: $30,660

Protective Service: $58,300

Food Preparation & Serving Related: $25,070

Building & Grounds Cleaning & Maintenance: $29,740

Personal Care & Service: $32,190

Sales & Related: $43,780

Office & Administrative Support: $40,410

Farming, Fishing & Forestry: $35,750

Construction & Extraction: $50,560

Installation, Maintenance & Repair: $48,780

Production: $39,530

Transportation & Material Moving: $38,040

Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, August 2021

