Welcome: Employment and wages in Cumberland County

Here is a look at annual average wages in 2021 by major occupational groups in Cumberland County:
Management: $115,150
Business & Financial Operations: $75,050
Computer & Mathematical: $86,010
Architecture & Engineering: $80,830
Life, Physical & Social Science: $75,350
Community & Social Services: $52,930
Legal: $92,790
Education, Training & Library: $62,710
Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports & Media: $50,900
Healthcare Practitioners & Technical: $89,130
Healthcare Support: $32,540
Protective Service: $55,360
Food Preparation & Serving Related: $28,860
Building & Grounds Cleaning & Maintenance: $31,150
Personal Care & Service: $31,280
Sales & Related: $41,110
Office & Administrative Support: $41,510
Farming, Fishing & Forestry: $37,390
Construction & Extraction: $56,240
Installation, Maintenance & Repair: $50,700
Production: $41,120
Transportation & Material Moving: $40,740
Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, August 2021