Employment and wages

Welcome: Employment and wages in Cumberland County

Old Courthouse Tower Repair 1

A construction crew works on repairing the clock and bell tower at the Old Courthouse in October 2021.

Here is a look at annual average wages in 2021 by major occupational groups in Cumberland County:

Management: $115,150

Business & Financial Operations: $75,050

Computer & Mathematical: $86,010

Architecture & Engineering: $80,830

Life, Physical & Social Science: $75,350

Community & Social Services: $52,930

Legal: $92,790

Education, Training & Library: $62,710

Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports & Media: $50,900

Healthcare Practitioners & Technical: $89,130

Healthcare Support: $32,540

Protective Service: $55,360

Food Preparation & Serving Related: $28,860

Building & Grounds Cleaning & Maintenance: $31,150

Personal Care & Service: $31,280

Sales & Related: $41,110

Office & Administrative Support: $41,510

Farming, Fishing & Forestry: $37,390

Construction & Extraction: $56,240

Installation, Maintenance & Repair: $50,700

Production: $41,120

Transportation & Material Moving: $40,740

Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, August 2021

