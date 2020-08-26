Welcome: Discover local history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cumberland Valley is rich in history. Step back in time as you explore unique attractions and historical sites tucked in Cumberland Valley’s quaint towns.

Discover the stories of U.S. Army soldiers at the U S. Army Heritage & Education Center (USAHEC, 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle). Experience the interactive gallery’s parachute simulation, digital shooting range, Korean War night attack and hundreds of artifacts. This museum and interactive gallery are free to attend.

Walk or run along the outdoor Army Heritage Trail at USAHEC, which features full-scale military exhibits, such as a Huey Helicopter, WWI trench system and Civil War cabins. This leisurely mile-long loop is perfect for all ages and allows children and adults to engage with the exhibits and discover Army history.

Uncover unique Cumberland Valley stories at the Cumberland County Historical Society (21 N. Pitt St., Carlisle) which has 16 galleries that serve as a visual guide to Cumberland County’s past. The facility is a resource for documents and photos related to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.