Welcome: Dashboard tracks crime in Pa.

The Pennsylvania State Police launched its new crime dashboard that has a collection of crime statistics. Here is a look at criminal offenses committed in 2021 across Cumberland County. The dashboard did not offer statistics on DUIs and drug arrests.
Crimes with zero reported incidents were not included. State Police at Carlisle did not have information on the dashboard.
Camp Hill Borough Police
Aggravated Assault: 3 Larceny: 41 Other assaults, simple: 145 Motor vehicle theft: 3 Total offenses: 61 Total cleared: 31
Carlisle Borough Police
Murder: 2 Rape: 6 Robbery: 7 Arson: 5 Aggravated assault: 16 Burglary: 25 Larceny: 372 Motor vehicle theft: 4 Other assaults: 150 Total offenses: 587 Total cleared: 371
Dickinson College Public Safety
Rape: 2 Aggravated assault: 1 Burglary: 1 Larceny: 19 Other assaults: 2 Total offenses: 25 Total cleared: 12
East Pennsboro Township Police
Murder: 2 Manslaughter: 1 Rape: 3 Aggravated assault: 11 Robbery: 2 Burglary: 6 Larceny: 102 Other assaults: 64 Motor vehicle theft: 5 Total offenses: 196 Total cleared: 64
Hampden Township Police
Rape: 3 Robbery: 4 Aggravated assault: 4 Burglary: 17 Larceny: 119 Motor vehicle theft: 5 Other assaults: 68 Total offenses: 220 Total cleared: 86
Lower Allen Township Police
Rape: 4 Robbery: 3 Arson: 1 Aggravated assault: 15 Burglary: 24 Larceny: 201 Motor vehicle theft: 7 Other assaults: 98 Total offenses: 353 Total cleared: 250
Mechanicsburg Borough Police
Rape: 2 Arson: 1 Aggravated assault: 3 Robbery: 1 Burglary: 20 Larceny: 101 Other assaults: 129 Motor vehicle theft: 3 Total offenses: 260 Total cleared: 157
Middlesex Township Police
Rape: 1 Robbery: 2 Aggravated assault: 10 Burglary: 9 Larceny: 81 Motor vehicle theft: 10 Other assaults: 31 Total offenses: 144 Total cleared: 53
Mount Holly Springs Borough PoliceAggravated assault: 1 Larceny: 3 Other assaults: 9 Total offenses: 13 Total cleared: 13
New Cumberland Borough Police
Rape: 2 Arson: 1 Aggravated assault: 7 Larceny: 38 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Other assaults: 61 Total offenses: 110 Total cleared: 31
Newville Borough Police
Larceny: 1 Other assaults: 1 Total offenses: 2 Total cleared: 2
North Middleton Township Police
Arson: 1 Aggravated assault: 13 Burglary: 3 Larceny: 51 Other assaults: 12 Motor vehicle theft: 2 Total offenses: 82 Total cleared: 24
Shippensburg Borough Police
Rape: 3 Aggravated assault: 3 Robbery: 1 Burglary: 5 Larceny: 35 Motor vehicle theft: 2 Other assaults: 43 Total offenses: 92 Total cleared: 39
Shippensburg University Police
Larceny: 16 Other assaults: 3 Total offenses: 19 Total cleared: 8
Silver Spring Township Police
Rape: 7 Aggravated assault: 3 Arson: 1 Robbery: 4 Burglary: 5 Larceny: 93 Motor vehicle theft: 6 Other assaults: 52 Total offenses: 171 Total cleared: 42
Upper Allen Township Police
Manslaughter: 1 Rape: 3| Aggravated assault: 6 Robbery: 1 Burglary: 4 Larceny: 74 Motor vehicle theft: 13 Other assaults: 106 Total offenses: 208 Total cleared: 32
West Shore Regional Police
Murder: 1 Aggravated assault: 5 Robbery: 2 Burglary: 8 Larceny: 33 Motor vehicle theft: 8 Other assaults: 60 Total offenses: 117Total cleared: 109
Source: Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting, https://www.ucr.pa.gov/PAUCRSPUBLIC/Home/Index