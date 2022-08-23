 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welcome: Dashboard tracks crime in Pa.

Carlisle Police Station

The Pennsylvania State Police launched its new crime dashboard that has a collection of crime statistics. Here is a look at criminal offenses committed in 2021 across Cumberland County. The dashboard did not offer statistics on DUIs and drug arrests.

Crimes with zero reported incidents were not included. State Police at Carlisle did not have information on the dashboard.

Camp Hill Borough Police

Aggravated Assault: 3 Larceny: 41 Other assaults, simple: 145 Motor vehicle theft: 3 Total offenses: 61 Total cleared: 31

Carlisle Borough Police

Murder: 2 Rape: 6 Robbery: 7 Arson: 5 Aggravated assault: 16 Burglary: 25 Larceny: 372 Motor vehicle theft: 4 Other assaults: 150 Total offenses: 587 Total cleared: 371

Dickinson College Public Safety

Rape: 2 Aggravated assault: 1 Burglary: 1 Larceny: 19 Other assaults: 2 Total offenses: 25 Total cleared: 12

East Pennsboro Township Police

Murder: 2 Manslaughter: 1 Rape: 3 Aggravated assault: 11 Robbery: 2 Burglary: 6 Larceny: 102 Other assaults: 64 Motor vehicle theft: 5 Total offenses: 196 Total cleared: 64

Hampden Township Police

Rape: 3 Robbery: 4 Aggravated assault: 4 Burglary: 17 Larceny: 119 Motor vehicle theft: 5 Other assaults: 68 Total offenses: 220 Total cleared: 86

Lower Allen Township Police

Rape: 4 Robbery: 3 Arson: 1 Aggravated assault: 15 Burglary: 24 Larceny: 201 Motor vehicle theft: 7 Other assaults: 98 Total offenses: 353 Total cleared: 250

Mechanicsburg Borough Police

Rape: 2 Arson: 1 Aggravated assault: 3 Robbery: 1 Burglary: 20 Larceny: 101 Other assaults: 129 Motor vehicle theft: 3 Total offenses: 260 Total cleared: 157

Middlesex Township Police

Rape: 1 Robbery: 2 Aggravated assault: 10 Burglary: 9 Larceny: 81 Motor vehicle theft: 10 Other assaults: 31 Total offenses: 144 Total cleared: 53

Mount Holly Springs Borough PoliceAggravated assault: 1 Larceny: 3 Other assaults: 9 Total offenses: 13 Total cleared: 13

New Cumberland Borough Police

Rape: 2 Arson: 1 Aggravated assault: 7 Larceny: 38 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Other assaults: 61 Total offenses: 110 Total cleared: 31

Newville Borough Police

Larceny: 1 Other assaults: 1 Total offenses: 2 Total cleared: 2

North Middleton Township Police

Arson: 1 Aggravated assault: 13 Burglary: 3 Larceny: 51 Other assaults: 12 Motor vehicle theft: 2 Total offenses: 82 Total cleared: 24

Shippensburg Borough Police

Rape: 3 Aggravated assault: 3 Robbery: 1 Burglary: 5 Larceny: 35 Motor vehicle theft: 2 Other assaults: 43 Total offenses: 92 Total cleared: 39

Shippensburg University Police

Larceny: 16 Other assaults: 3 Total offenses: 19 Total cleared: 8

Silver Spring Township Police

Rape: 7 Aggravated assault: 3 Arson: 1 Robbery: 4 Burglary: 5 Larceny: 93 Motor vehicle theft: 6 Other assaults: 52 Total offenses: 171 Total cleared: 42

Upper Allen Township Police

Manslaughter: 1 Rape: 3| Aggravated assault: 6 Robbery: 1 Burglary: 4 Larceny: 74 Motor vehicle theft: 13 Other assaults: 106 Total offenses: 208 Total cleared: 32

West Shore Regional Police

Murder: 1 Aggravated assault: 5 Robbery: 2 Burglary: 8 Larceny: 33 Motor vehicle theft: 8 Other assaults: 60 Total offenses: 117Total cleared: 109

Source: Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting, https://www.ucr.pa.gov/PAUCRSPUBLIC/Home/Index

