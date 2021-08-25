Welcome: Cumberland County row officers

Sabadish can be reached at 717-240-6195.

Recorder of Deeds – Tammy Shearer

The recorder of deeds keeps a permanent public record of deeds and documents related to the development, transfer and encumbrance of real estate in Cumberland County.

All records are divided into the following three categories: deeds, mortgages and miscellaneous.

Shearer can be reached at 717-240-6370 or 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6370.

Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans’ Court – Lisa Grayson

The register of wills determines whether documents offered for probate should be admitted to the official record. The office processes all descendants’ estate filings and inheritance tax payments for those living in Cumberland County at the time of their death. The register of wills has the authority to appoint personal representatives to administer estates. The register also has the authority to conduct evidentiary hearings, take testimony and render decisions on disputable estate matters before opening the official record. Decisions made by the register can only be appealed for specific reasons to the Orphans’ Court Division of the Common Pleas Court.