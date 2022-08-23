Welcome: Cumberland County row officers

Cumberland County is run by the county commissioners and a group of elected officials known as row officers.

The row offices, listed below, are elected positions. The positions of sheriff, controller, recorder of deeds, prothonotary, clerk of courts, register of wills and coroner are up for election this year.

Clerk of Courts – Denny Lebo

The clerk of courts is the official record keeper for matters related to the criminal division of the Court of Common Pleas.

The clerk of courts handles criminal court records; takes bail; processes appeals to state appellate courts; assesses, collects and distributes fines, costs and restitution; reports dispositions of criminal cases to state agencies; licenses private detectives; registers constables and maintains county road dockets.

All records, except for those involving juveniles, are open for public viewing.

Lebo can be reached at 717-240-6250 or 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6250.

Controller – Al Whitcomb

The controller is the elected chief fiscal officer of the county.

The controller is responsible for all fiscal affairs, including accounts and official acts related to elected officials; other county employees; and organizations that collect, receive, hold or disburse public monies of the county. He or she also selects the accounting system to be used by the county, keeps a full set of books on the fiscal operations of the county and prepares and issues annual audited county-wide financial statements.

The controller has the authority to refuse to authorize any fiscal transaction that appears to not have been properly authorized. He or she also has the responsibility to audit, settle and adjust the accounts of all county officers at the end of the fiscal year.

Whitcomb’s staff includes deputy controller Robert Dagrosa and second deputy controller Michael Clapsadl.

Whitcomb can be reached at 717-240-6185.

Coroner – Charles Hall

The coroner investigates sudden, violent, unexplained or suspicious deaths in the county to determine cause and manner of death and whether criminal activity was involved. The coroner reports the findings to the family of the deceased and any investigating agencies. The coroner also protects the property of the deceased and keeps the confidentiality of any information received.

Hall’s staff includes chief deputy coroner Mark Kann, first deputy coroner Robin Eckert and deputy coroners Jeff Miller, Tim Strasbaugh, Chris Yohn, Jeremy Maugans, Don Rynard and Justin McNaughton.

Hall can be reached at 717-766-6418.

District Attorney – Sean McCormack

The district attorney is the chief law enforcement officer in the county. The district attorney’s office prosecutes criminal cases.

McCormack, who was chosen to replace Skip Ebert who retired in January 2022, is responsible for the functions of the District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney can also prosecute homicides and other violent felony cases.

Key staff members include First Assistant District Attorney Courtney LaRue; chief deputy district attorneys Daniel Sodus, Kimberly Metzger and Julia Skinner; Senior Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Judd; senior assistant district attorneys Glenn Parno, Lauren Perchinski, Jennifer Robinson, Nichole Vito and Daniel Tarvin; and Assistant District Attorney Evan Shirtcliffe.

McCormack can be reached at 717-240-6210 or 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6210.

Prothonotary – Dale Sabadish

All civil litigation is filed with the prothonotary. The records maintained by the prothonotary are available to the public unless sealed by the court.

Civil litigation filed through the prothonotary’s office includes the following: arbitration petitions and awards, argument court, building agreements (stipulations, liens and waivers), certification of Notary Publics signature, change of names (through name change or divorce), custody and visitation actions, certified divorce certificates (for divorce and annulment), judgment notes, landlord and tenant disputes, liens (federal tax, mechanics, municipal and state), naturalization court, passport applications, petitions for opening ballot boxes on recounts, power of attorney registrations, protection from abuse petitions, quiet titles and suspension of operator’s license/registration and appeal.

Sabadish can be reached at 717-240-6195.

Recorder of Deeds – Tammy Shearer

The recorder of deeds keeps a permanent public record of deeds and documents related to the development, transfer and encumbrance of real estate in Cumberland County.

All records are divided into the following three categories: deeds, mortgages and miscellaneous.

Shearer can be reached at 717-240-6370 or 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6370.

Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans’ Court – Lisa Grayson

The register of wills determines whether documents offered for probate should be admitted to the official record. The office processes all descendants’ estate filings and inheritance tax payments for those living in Cumberland County at the time of their death. The register of wills has the authority to appoint personal representatives to administer estates. The register also has the authority to conduct evidentiary hearings, take testimony and render decisions on disputable estate matters before opening the official record. Decisions made by the register can only be appealed for specific reasons to the Orphans’ Court Division of the Common Pleas Court.

The clerk of orphans’ court is the filing office for the miscellaneous division of the common pleas court. The office handles actions including accounts, adoptions, appeals, claims against estates, guardianships, minors’ estates, small estate proceedings, trusts and marriage applications and licenses for couples who wish to marry in Pennsylvania. Historical birth and death records prior to 1906 are available for the Orphans’ Court Division.

Grayson can be reached at 717-240-6345 or 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6345.

Sheriff – Jody Smith

The Office of the Sheriff is responsible for enforcing court orders from the county Court of Common Pleas and enforcing the state’s crime code, vehicle code and Rules of Court. The sheriff serves and enforces court orders, writs of summons, complaints, money judgments and injunctions; conducts real estate sales; issues licenses to carry concealed firearms and licenses to sell firearms and precious metals; serves warrants issued by the courts; provides security to county properties and the courts; provides transportation of prisoners to court appearances; provides assistance and support to other law enforcement agencies; and provides education, assistance and awareness to the public through community service programs.

The Sheriff’s office can be reached at 717-240-6390, or 717-243-4121 after hours. Call 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.

Treasurer – Kelly Neiderer

The treasurer is responsible for receiving and depositing money for the daily operational accounts and funds of the county; investing county operational funds; maintaining daily cash balance accounts for county accounts; preparing checks for payroll, general expenses and indirect costs; serving as a member of the county retirement board; serving as an agent for more than 70 licenses; serving as an agent for the state Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Cumberland County; and collecting and disbursing the county hotel tax.

Neiderer can be reached at 717-240-6380.