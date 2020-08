Welcome: Cumberland County polling places may change in November

Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing the interest in mail-in ballots, Cumberland County still plans on offering in-person voting locations for the November general election.

Here are polling places in Cumberland County as of August 2020, though locations may change similarly to how they did for the June primary. For up-to-date polling places and changes, check out the county's website at www.ccap.net.