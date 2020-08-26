Welcome: Cumberland County libraries offer books, programming

There are eight libraries in the Cumberland County Library System. COVID-19 has affected library services, hours and guidelines in the county. For a list of events and up-to-date details about each library, as well as for the online library catalog, go to www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org.
Amelia Givin Library
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Closed
Address: 114 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs
Phone: 717-486-3688
Bosler Memorial Library
Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Address: 158 W. High St., Carlisle
Phone: 717-243-4642
Cleve J. Fredricksen Library
Hours: Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Address: 100 N. 19th St., Camp Hill
Phone: 717-761-3900
Coy Public Library of Shippensburg
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.
Address: 73 W. King St., Shippensburg
Phone: 717-532-4508
East Pennsboro Branch Library
Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, Closed.
Address: 98 S. Enola Drive, Enola
Phone: 717-732-4274
John Graham Public Library
Hours: Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.
Address: 9 Parsonage St., Newville
Phone: 717-776-5900
Joseph T. Simpson Public Library
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.
Address: 16 N. Walnut St., Mechanicsburg
Phone: 717-766-0171
New Cumberland Public Library
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.
Address: 1 Benjamin Plaza, New Cumberland
Phone: 717-774-7820
