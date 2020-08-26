 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome: Cumberland County libraries offer books, programming

Welcome: Cumberland County libraries offer books, programming

From the 2020 Welcome: Living in Cumberland County series
Bosler Memorial Library

Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle is part of the Cumberland County library system.

 Sentinel file

There are eight libraries in the Cumberland County Library System. COVID-19 has affected library services, hours and guidelines in the county. For a list of events and up-to-date details about each library, as well as for the online library catalog, go to www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org.

Amelia Givin Library

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Closed

Address: 114 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs

Phone: 717-486-3688

Bosler Memorial Library

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 158 W. High St., Carlisle

Phone: 717-243-4642

Cleve J. Fredricksen Library

Hours: Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 100 N. 19th St., Camp Hill

Phone: 717-761-3900

Coy Public Library of Shippensburg

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

Address: 73 W. King St., Shippensburg

Phone: 717-532-4508

East Pennsboro Branch Library

Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, Closed.

Address: 98 S. Enola Drive, Enola

Phone: 717-732-4274

John Graham Public Library

Hours: Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

Address: 9 Parsonage St., Newville

Phone: 717-776-5900

Joseph T. Simpson Public Library

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

Address: 16 N. Walnut St., Mechanicsburg

Phone: 717-766-0171

New Cumberland Public Library

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

Address: 1 Benjamin Plaza, New Cumberland

Phone: 717-774-7820

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ruth Anna Brandt
Obituaries

Ruth Anna Brandt

Ruth Anna Brandt, 77, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 2…

+3
Robert E. Nastelli
Obituaries

Robert E. Nastelli

Robert E. “Bob” Nastelli, 80, of Carlisle, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his residence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News