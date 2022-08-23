Welcome: Cumberland County embraces history

The Cumberland Valley is rich in history. Step back in time as you explore unique attractions and historical sites tucked in Cumberland Valley’s quaint towns.

Discover the stories of U.S. Army soldiers at the U S. Army Heritage & Education Center (USAHEC, 950 Soldiers Dr., Carlisle). Experience the interactive gallery’s parachute simulation, digital shooting range, Korean War night attack and hundreds of artifacts. This museum and gallery are free.

Walk or run along the outdoor Army Heritage Trail at USAHEC, which features full-scale military exhibits, such as a Huey Helicopter, WWI trench system and Civil War cabins. This leisurely mile-long loop is perfect for all ages and allows children and adults to engage with the exhibits and discover Army history.

Uncover unique Cumberland Valley stories at the Cumberland County Historical Society (21 N. Pitt St., Carlisle), which has 16 galleries that serve as a visual guide to Cumberland Valley’s past. The facility is a resource for documents and photos related to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

After touring the museum, stop by History on High—The Shop (33 W. High St., Carlisle) for Cumberland Valley books, jewelry, gifts and more. The shop is also home to the Cumberland Valley Visitors Center, where visitors and residents can pick up information on things to see and do in the area.

Head to Mechanicsburg and explore the buildings that make up the Mechanicsburg Museum Association (2 W. Strawberry Alley). The museum preserves four 1800s buildings from the Cumberland Valley Railroad, a log tavern that predates Mechanicsburg, and a collection of items and records important to Mechanicsburg’s history and heritage.

Shippensburg is home to the Shippensburg Historical Society (52 W. King St.) and the Fashion Archives and Museum of Shippensburg University (501 N. Earl St.). The historical society contains a library of local books, photographs, maps, clothing, artifacts and more. The Fashion Archives maintains, preserves and exhibits apparel and accessories ranging from the 18th-century to the present.

You can combine your love of history while also taking advantage of the outdoor recreation in the valley. Stroll along the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail (trailheads in Shippensburg and Newville) or the LeTort Spring Run Nature Trail (Carlisle), which both feature interpretive signage explaining their historical significance. In addition, the Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum tells the story of the Cumberland Valley Railroad. It is located at the Shippensburg Station trailhead along the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail.

View a complete collection of historic locations, trip ideas for history buffs and living history events at VisitCumberlandValley.com.