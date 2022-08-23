 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A look at Cumberland County

Welcome: Cumberland County demographics

New housing construction 1

New housing is constructed along Waggoners Gap Road in North Middleton Township in April 2022.

A look at the demographics of Cumberland County:

Population

2021 estimate: 262,919

Age

Persons age 5 and younger (2020): 5.2 percent

Persons age 18 and younger (2020): 20.6 percent

Persons older than age 65 (2020): 18.8 percent

Education

High school graduate or higher, age 25 or older (2016-2020): 92.9 percent

Bachelor’s degree or higher, age 25 or older (2016-2020): 37.4 percent

Households

Housing units (2021): 110,182

Owner-occupied housing rate (2016-2020): 69.7 percent

Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2016-2020): $209,700

Households (2016-2020): 101,176

Persons per household (2016-2020): 2.36

Median household income (2016-2020): $71,979

Median gross rent (2016-2020): $1,001

Persons in poverty (2020): 7.6 percent

Population characteristics

Veterans (2016-2020): 17,952

Foreign-born (2016-2020): 6.8 percent

With a disability under 65 years old (2016-2020): 8.0 percent

Without health insurance under 65 years old (2020): 6.9 percent

Ethnicity (2020 estimates)

White: 86.6 percent

Black: 5.3 percent

American Indian/Alaska Natives: 0.2 percent

Asian: 5.4 percent

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.1 percent

Hispanic/Latino: 4.8 percent

Persons reporting more than one race: 2.4 percent

Business

Total employer establishments (2020): 6,178

Total employment (2020): 127,839

Men-owned employer firms (2017): 2,815

Women-owned employer firms (2017): 770

Minority-owned employer firms (2017): 477

Veteran-owned employer firms (2017): 275

Source: Compiled by Sentinel staff from U.S. Census Bureau data.

