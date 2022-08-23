Welcome: Cumberland County demographics

A look at the demographics of Cumberland County:
Population
2021 estimate: 262,919
Age
Persons age 5 and younger (2020): 5.2 percent
Persons age 18 and younger (2020): 20.6 percent
Persons older than age 65 (2020): 18.8 percent
Education
High school graduate or higher, age 25 or older (2016-2020): 92.9 percent
Bachelor’s degree or higher, age 25 or older (2016-2020): 37.4 percent
Households
Housing units (2021): 110,182
Owner-occupied housing rate (2016-2020): 69.7 percent
People are also reading…
Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2016-2020): $209,700
Households (2016-2020): 101,176
Persons per household (2016-2020): 2.36
Median household income (2016-2020): $71,979
Median gross rent (2016-2020): $1,001
Persons in poverty (2020): 7.6 percent
Population characteristics
Veterans (2016-2020): 17,952
Foreign-born (2016-2020): 6.8 percent
With a disability under 65 years old (2016-2020): 8.0 percent
Without health insurance under 65 years old (2020): 6.9 percent
Ethnicity (2020 estimates)
White: 86.6 percent
Black: 5.3 percent
American Indian/Alaska Natives: 0.2 percent
Asian: 5.4 percent
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.1 percent
Hispanic/Latino: 4.8 percent
Persons reporting more than one race: 2.4 percent
Business
Total employer establishments (2020): 6,178
Total employment (2020): 127,839
Men-owned employer firms (2017): 2,815
Women-owned employer firms (2017): 770
Minority-owned employer firms (2017): 477
Veteran-owned employer firms (2017): 275
Source: Compiled by Sentinel staff from U.S. Census Bureau data.