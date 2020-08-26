 Skip to main content
Welcome: Cumberland County demographics

From the 2020 Welcome: Living in Cumberland County series

A look at the demographics of Cumberland County:

Population

2019 estimate—253,370

Age

Persons age 5 and younger (2019): 5.4 percent

Persons age 18 and younger (2019): 20.2 percent

Persons older than age 65 (2019): 18.8 percent

Gender

Women (2019): 50.5 percent

Education

High school graduate or higher, age 25 or older (2014-2018): 92.3 percent

Bachelor’s degree or higher, age 25 or older (2014-2018): 35.8 percent

Households

Housing units (2019): 107,909

Homeownership rate (2014-2018): 70.4 percent

Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2014-2018): $197,900

Households (2014-2018): 98,877

Persons per household (2014-2018): 2.37

Median household income (2014-2018): $68,895

Persons in poverty (2019): 7.3 percent

Ethnicity (2019 estimates)

White: 88.0 percent

Black: 4.7 percent

American Indian/Alaska Natives: 0.2 percent

Asian: 4.8 percent

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.1 percent

Hispanic/Latino: 4.3 percent

Persons reporting more than one race: 2.2 percent

Population characteristics

Veterans (2014-2018): 18,581

Foreign-born (2014-2018): 6.4 percent

With a disability under 65 years old (2013-2017): 7.1 percent

Without health insurance under 65 years old (2018): 6.6 percent

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

