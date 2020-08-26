Welcome: Cumberland County demographics

A look at the demographics of Cumberland County:
Population
2019 estimate—253,370
Age
Persons age 5 and younger (2019): 5.4 percent
Persons age 18 and younger (2019): 20.2 percent
Persons older than age 65 (2019): 18.8 percent
Gender
Women (2019): 50.5 percent
Education
High school graduate or higher, age 25 or older (2014-2018): 92.3 percent
Bachelor’s degree or higher, age 25 or older (2014-2018): 35.8 percent
Households
Housing units (2019): 107,909
Homeownership rate (2014-2018): 70.4 percent
Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2014-2018): $197,900
Households (2014-2018): 98,877
Persons per household (2014-2018): 2.37
Median household income (2014-2018): $68,895
Persons in poverty (2019): 7.3 percent
Ethnicity (2019 estimates)
White: 88.0 percent
Black: 4.7 percent
American Indian/Alaska Natives: 0.2 percent
Asian: 4.8 percent
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.1 percent
Hispanic/Latino: 4.3 percent
Persons reporting more than one race: 2.2 percent
Population characteristics
Veterans (2014-2018): 18,581
Foreign-born (2014-2018): 6.4 percent
With a disability under 65 years old (2013-2017): 7.1 percent
Without health insurance under 65 years old (2018): 6.6 percent
Source: U.S. Census Bureau
