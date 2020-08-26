Welcome: Crime statistics for agencies in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With updates to the Pennsylvania State Police website, the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting Public Portal is currently under development, with police saying it will “be available soon.”

With 2019 information still yet to be available, here is a look at the crime rates across Cumberland County in 2018.

Crimes with zero reported incidents were not included. Carlisle Borough Police did not have 2018 information on the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting System website last year.

Camp Hill Borough Police

Robbery: 1

Burglary: 1

Larceny: 38

Other assaults, not aggravated: 11

Forgery: 2

Fraud: 2

Drug possession—cocaine: 4

Drug possession—marijuana: 3

Drug possession—other: 2

DUI: 23

Liquor law: 10

Public drunkenness: 22

Disorderly conduct: 42