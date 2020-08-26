 Skip to main content
Welcome: Crime statistics for agencies in Cumberland County

Carlisle shooting

Carlisle Police investigate a shooting in October 2019 at the intersection of West North Street and North West Street.

 Sentinel file

With updates to the Pennsylvania State Police website, the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting Public Portal is currently under development, with police saying it will “be available soon.”

With 2019 information still yet to be available, here is a look at the crime rates across Cumberland County in 2018.

Crimes with zero reported incidents were not included. Carlisle Borough Police did not have 2018 information on the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting System website last year.

Camp Hill Borough Police

Robbery: 1

Burglary: 1

Larceny: 38

Other assaults, not aggravated: 11

Forgery: 2

Fraud: 2

Drug possession—cocaine: 4

Drug possession—marijuana: 3

Drug possession—other: 2

DUI: 23

Liquor law: 10

Public drunkenness: 22

Disorderly conduct: 42

Carlisle Borough Police

Incidents (in 2017):

Murder: 1

Robbery: 5

Aggravated assault: 4

Burglary: 6

Larceny: 95

Motor vehicle theft: 2

Arson: 1

Other assaults: 111

Forgery: 8

Fraud: 8

Stolen property: 9

Vandalism: 19

Possession of weapons: 4

Sex offenses: 1

Sale of cocaine: 7

Sale of marijuana: 1

Sale of synthetic drug: 1

Sale of other drug: 1

Possession of cocaine: 17

Possession of marijuana: 21

Possession of synthetic drug: 3

Possession of other drug: 5

Offenses against family & children: 1

DUI: 46

Liquor law violation: 8

Public drunkenness: 96

Disorderly conduct: 41

Vagrancy: 4

East Pennsboro Township Police

Burglary: 3

Larceny: 21

Other assaults: 47

Forgery: 1

Fraud: 5

Stolen property: 5

Vandalism: 4

Carrying weapons: 3

Sex offenses: 2

Drug sale of marijuana: 2

Drug possession—cocaine: 2

Drug possession—marijuana: 16

Drug possession—synthetic: 1

Drug possession—other: 1

DUI: 15

Liquor law: 1

Public drunkenness: 6

Disorderly conduct: 20

Vagrancy: 4

Hampden Township Police

Robbery: 1

Aggravated assault: 3

Burglary: 4

Larceny: 48

Motor vehicle theft: 2

Other assaults: 66

Forgery: 3

Fraud: 29

Vandalism: 9

Carrying weapons: 10

Prostitution: 1

Sex offenses: 2

Drug possession—cocaine: 10

Drug possession—marijuana: 60

Drug possession—synthetic: 1

Drug possession—other: 1

DUI: 145

Liquor law: 27

Public drunkenness: 40

Disorderly conduct: 41

Vagrancy: 1

Runaways: 5

Lower Allen Township Police

Robbery: 2

Aggravated assault: 8

Burglary: 5

Larceny: 108

Motor vehicle theft: 1

Other assaults: 85

Forgery: 48

Fraud: 131

Vandalism: 16

Carrying weapons: 8

Sex offenses: 9

Drug sale of marijuana: 2

Drug sale of other drug: 1

Drug possession—cocaine: 8

Drug possession—marijuana: 83

Drug possession—other: 15

Offenses against family and children: 2

DUI: 76

Liquor law: 4

Public drunkenness: 34

Disorderly conduct: 37

Curfew and loitering: 1

Mechanicsburg Borough Police

Rape: 2

Aggravated assault: 1

Larceny: 19

Other assaults: 40

Forgery: 4

Fraud: 1

Stolen property: 1

Vandalism: 5

Carrying weapons: 3

Drug sale of marijuana: 2

Drug possession—cocaine: 2

Drug possession—marijuana: 21

Drug possession—other: 11

Offenses against family and children: 9

DUI: 28

Liquor law: 7

Public drunkenness: 49

Disorderly conduct: 55

Curfew and loitering: 8

Runaways: 3

Middlesex Township Police

Manslaughter: 3

Rape: 1

Robbery: 3

Aggravated assault: 3

Larceny: 22

Motor vehicle theft: 1

Other assaults: 15

Fraud: 5

Vandalism: 4

Carrying weapons: 3

Sex offenses: 2

Drug sale of cocaine: 1

Drug sale of marijuana: 1

Drug sale of other drug: 1

Drug possession—cocaine: 14

Drug possession—marijuana: 41

Drug possession—other: 47

Offenses against family and children: 1

DUI: 73

Liquor law: 16

Public drunkenness: 22

Disorderly conduct: 84

Curfew and loitering: 4

Mount Holly Springs Borough Police

Burglary: 3

Larceny: 15

Other assaults: 20

Forgery: 1

Fraud: 2

Embezzlement: 2

Stolen property: 3

Vandalism: 2

Carrying weapons: 1

Sex offenses: 7

Drug possession—cocaine: 3

Drug possession—marijuana: 1

Drug possession—synthetic: 2

Offenses against family and children: 1

DUI: 11

Public drunkenness: 5

Disorderly conduct: 18

New Cumberland Borough Police

Aggravated assault: 2

Larceny: 2

Other assaults: 12

Drug possession—marijuana: 1

DUI: 13

North Middleton Township Police

Aggravated assault: 3

Burglary: 1

Larceny: 10

Other assaults: 8

Vandalism: 4

Carrying weapons: 2

Drug sale of cocaine: 5

Drug possession—other: 1

DUI: 18

Liquor law: 1

Public drunkenness: 6

Disorderly conduct: 20

Shippensburg Borough Police

Robbery: 1

Larceny: 11

Motor vehicle theft: 1

Arson: 1

Other assaults: 14

Forgery: 1

Fraud: 4

Vandalism: 3

Drug possession—marijuana: 15

Drug possession—other: 1

DUI: 24

Liquor law: 18

Public drunkenness: 11

Disorderly conduct: 13

Shiremanstown Borough Police

Aggravated assault: 1

Other assaults: 1

DUI: 6

Public drunkenness: 1

Silver Spring Township Police

Larceny: 28

Other assaults: 4

Forgery: 1

Fraud: 1

Drug possession—cocaine: 2

Drug possession—marijuana: 6

Drug possession—other: 1

DUI: 8

Public drunkenness: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

State Police at Carlisle

Incidents (covers South Middleton Township, Dickinson Township, Monroe Township, West Pennsboro Township, Lower and Upper Frankford townships, Lower and Upper Mifflin townships, North and South Newton townships, Penn Township, Cooke Township, Hopewell Township, Newburg, Shippensburg Township and Southampton Township):

Rape: 7

Robbery: 8

Aggravated assault: 19

Burglary: 12

Larceny: 166

Motor vehicle theft: 3

Arson: 1

Other assaults: 362

Forgery: 2

Fraud: 18

Embezzlement: 4

Stolen property: 13

Vandalism: 29

Carrying weapons: 11

Sex offenses: 10

Drug sale of cocaine: 10

Drug sale of marijuana: 13

Drug possession—cocaine: 15

Drug possession—marijuana: 216

Drug possession—synthetic: 8

Drug possession—other: 17

Offenses against family and children: 4

DUI: 317

Liquor law: 23

Public drunkenness: 35

Disorderly conduct: 50

Runaways: 6

Upper Allen Township Police

Larceny: 6

Other assaults: 10

Drug sale of marijuana: 1

Drug possession—cocaine: 2

Drug possession—marijuana: 26

Drug possession—synthetic: 1

DUI: 10

Liquor law: 1

West Shore Regional Police

Incidents (covers Lemoyne and Wormlesyburg):

Robbery: 5

Aggravated assault: 4

Burglary: 5

Larceny: 36

Other assaults: 47

Forgery: 2

Fraud: 18

Stolen property: 3

Vandalism: 4

Drug sale of cocaine: 2

Drug sale of marijuana: 1

Drug possession—cocaine: 21

Drug possession—marijuana: 57

Drug possession—synthetic: 1

Drug possession—other: 7

Offenses against family and children: 1

DUI: 87

Liquor law: 2

Public drunkenness: 62

Disorderly conduct: 67

Source: Pennsylvania State Police Reporting, https://www.psp.pa.gov/public-safety/Pages/safety-resources.aspx

