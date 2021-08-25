Welcome: County, municipalities offer recycling and compost options

The center will be under 24-hour video surveillance, and the county will enforce anti-dumping regulations.

Compost sites

While the county monitors its recycling center, municipalities are opting to increase enforcement and rules at their compost sites.

The sites offer ways for residents of those municipalities to get rid of leaves and brush, as well as pick-up mulch, tanbark and compost. In all locations, trash, grass, stones, bricks and other construction debris cannot be dropped off at compost sites. Tree stumps and large branches are often not accepted at compost sites.

Here is a look at the compost sites in Cumberland County:

Camp Hill Borough: The site is located at 422 S. 24th St., and is free to borough residents. Residents must load materials themselves. The borough may close the facility at any time to process or haul material.

Carlisle Borough: The site is located on Post Road and is open from late March to mid-December, with various spring/summer and fall hours. The site is free to borough residents who must show an ID to use the facility. Commercial and industrial contractors are allowed to use the site for an $800 annual fee.