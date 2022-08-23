Welcome: County home to auto events and speedways

Cumberland Valley is car country. For more than 500,000 people a year, Carlisle means car shows. For thousands more, Williams Grove means Sprint Car racing.

Car shows, swap meets, speedways, drag ways and antique car museums offer car collectors, racing fans and auto enthusiasts a year-round destination. Here is a list of auto events and attractions.

Carlisle Events

1000 Bryn Mawr Road, Carlisle, carlisleevents.com

Since 1974, Carlisle Events has been hosting collector car and truck events at the massive Carlisle Fairgrounds. These family-friendly shows feature something for everyone—including special vehicle displays, part vendors, burnout contests, demonstrations, stunt shows, live music, special guest appearances, industry professionals, Women’s Oasis, kid’s activities and even two collector car auctions.

Williams Grove Speedway

1 Speedway Drive, Mechanicsburg, williamsgrove.com

Visit Williams Grove for some of the best 410 Sprint Car racing in the country. Since 1939, race enthusiasts have been enjoying dirt track racing from March to October on the half-mile banked clay oval track. Car classes include 410 Sprints, Champ Cars, 358 Sprints, 360 Sprints, 305 Sprints, Midgets, Super Sportsman, Late Models and Street Stocks. Special race weekends include national touring series such as the World of Outlaws, United States Auto Club and Super DIRTcar Series, as well as fireworks, Kids’ Night and other special events.

South Mountain Raceway

1107 Petersburg Road, Boiling Springs

The 1/8-mile strip first opened in 1962 on 44 acres of land along Petersburg Road. There are races every Sunday from April through October, some timed in connection with local Carlisle Events car shows.

Doublin Gap Motocross

100 Reasner Lane, Shippensburg, doublingap.com

This AMA-Sanctioned track has been hosting Motocross Racing for nearly 20 years. Some of the best riders in the country compete in classes including PAMX, LLQ, and MDRA.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway

1001 Bosler Ave., Lemoyne, autobahnspeed.com

With over 40,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art building is the largest indoor go-karting facility in Pennsylvania. The unique, high-speed electric Italian pro-karts are easy to handle, durably designed and can reach speeds of up to 50 mph.

Antique Automobile Club of America Museum

161 Museum Drive, Hershey, aacamuseum.org

View original and vintage cars in a variety of detailed settings ranging from turn-of-the-century New York to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. A mix of permanent and changing exhibits bring a unique variety of cars, buses and motorcycles to this interactive museum.

The Rolls Royce Foundation & Museum

189 Hempt Road, Mechanicsburg, rollsroycefoundation.org

This 5,000-square-foot facility holds a changing collection of Rolls-Royce and Bentley motorcars – from older models to modern versions – that represent the design evolution and history of the company. The museum also houses an extensive research library and functioning garage.

Eastern Museum of Motor Racing

100 Baltimore Road, York Springs, emmr.org

The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing houses unique displays of legendary race memorabilia. A visit to this volunteer-run organization uncovers midgets from every era, the actual contents from Tommy Hinnershitz’s garage, one of the only known remaining pieces from Ted Horn’s car and one of Ricky Rudd’s NASCARs.

Find more auto events and attractions at VisitCumberlandValley.com.