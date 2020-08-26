Welcome: County and district judges in Cumberland County

His office covers Lower Allen Township, New Cumberland and Shiremanstown and is located at 920 Linda Lane, Camp Hill. His office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-737-3434.

Vivian J. Cohick

Her office covers Cooke Township, Newville Borough, North Newton Township, Penn Township, South Newton Township, West Pennsboro Township, Lower Mifflin Township, Upper Mifflin Township and Upper Frankford Township, and is located at 55 Penn Drive, Newville. Her office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-776-3187.

Susan K. Day

Her office covers Mount Holly Springs Borough, South Middleton Township and Dickinson Township, and is located at 229 Mill St., Mount Holly Springs. Her office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-486-7672.

Paul M. Fegley

His office covers Lower Frankford Township, North Middleton Township and Middlesex Township, and is located at 2260 Spring Road, Suite 3, Carlisle. His office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-218-5250.

Mark W. Martin