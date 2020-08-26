Welcome: Cool down with the Ice Cream Trail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When it’s hot out, we definitely all scream for ice cream! Cumberland Valley locals are pretty passionate about their favorite place to grab this cooling treat. We are putting biases aside and giving you the options in the valley so you can do your very own taste test.

Shippensburg to Carlisle

If you are in the Shippensburg area, stop by Goose Bros Ice Cream for premium hand-made ice cream in a variety of yummy flavors. Address: 81 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg

Also located in Shippensburg, Cabin on King, serves up creative sundaes (most come with a delicious cookie) and other sweet treats. Address: 227 W. King St., Shippensburg

Jaymee Lee’s Diner in Newville has over 30 flavors of soft serve plus banana splits, sundaes and milk shakes. Address: 8 S. High St., Newville

Twirly Top Drive-In in Gardners is a staple for those camping or enjoying a day outdoors at Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Cool off with soft-serve, shakes, banana splits and floats. Address: 1 Pine Grove Road, Gardners

Leo’s Homemade Ice Cream is located in Carlisle and serves up local favorites like Salted Caramel and Butter Pecan, along with some unique flavors like Jalapeno Cornbread and Peanut Butter & Jelly. Address: 816 W. High St., Carlisle