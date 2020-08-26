Welcome: Cool down with the Ice Cream Trail

When it’s hot out, we definitely all scream for ice cream! Cumberland Valley locals are pretty passionate about their favorite place to grab this cooling treat. We are putting biases aside and giving you the options in the valley so you can do your very own taste test.
Shippensburg to Carlisle
If you are in the Shippensburg area, stop by Goose Bros Ice Cream for premium hand-made ice cream in a variety of yummy flavors. Address: 81 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg
Also located in Shippensburg, Cabin on King, serves up creative sundaes (most come with a delicious cookie) and other sweet treats. Address: 227 W. King St., Shippensburg
Jaymee Lee’s Diner in Newville has over 30 flavors of soft serve plus banana splits, sundaes and milk shakes. Address: 8 S. High St., Newville
Twirly Top Drive-In in Gardners is a staple for those camping or enjoying a day outdoors at Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Cool off with soft-serve, shakes, banana splits and floats. Address: 1 Pine Grove Road, Gardners
Leo’s Homemade Ice Cream is located in Carlisle and serves up local favorites like Salted Caramel and Butter Pecan, along with some unique flavors like Jalapeno Cornbread and Peanut Butter & Jelly. Address: 816 W. High St., Carlisle
Massey’s Frozen Custard in Carlisle is famous throughout the area for their delicious frozen custard, which comes in a variety of flavors as soft-serve or hand-dipped. Address: 600 W. High St., Carlisle
Clair’s Orchard in Carlisle sells homemade hand-dipped ice cream from Misty Meadow Farm Creamery (located in Maryland). Milkshakes, waffle cones and fruit slushies are also available. Address: 1452 Holly Pike, Carlisle
A short distance from Carlisle, The Sugar Shack in Boiling Springs offers an assortment of hand-dipped and soft-serve flavors, milkshakes and sundaes. Pick your favorite and enjoy it while sitting on a bench by Children’s Lake.
Mechanicsburg to New Cumberland
When you enter Eckels Ice Cream Fountain, you feel as if you’ve been transported to a different time. The historic building offers the charm of an old-fashioned ice cream parlor. Visitors can choose between ice cream sodas, sundaes and milkshakes (plus a limited lunch menu). Address: 36 E. Main St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg offers another local favorite, Rakestraw’s, located in the downtown area of Mechanicsburg. The store has been serving ice cream since 1903 and features hand-dipped, 32 premium flavors, plus limited edition slow-churned flavors. Flavors are subject to change but include classic favorites, as well as Almond Joy, pumpkin, strawberry cheesecake, Mocha Double Dunker and Graham Slam. Visit Rakestraw’s at 313 S. Market St.
Frozen yogurt has also made a splash in Cumberland Valley. Stop by the locally-owned Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Café in Mechanicsburg for a variety of flavors and a buffet of topping choices. Address: 5001 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Shirley Rae’s Ice Cream offers 16 premium hand-dipped flavors plus milk shakes, malts, floats and specialty sundaes. Address: 1347 Saxton Way, Mechanicsburg
On the West Shore, Kristy’s Whistle Stop in Enola serves up ice cream and fun food, including burgers and hot dogs, in a 50’s atmosphere. Address: 600 S. Enola Road, Enola
Guests will also love the retro ‘50s vibe at Hanna’s Ice Cream Shoppe, in the heart of downtown New Cumberland, while enjoying soft-serve and hand-dipped flavors. Address: 321 Bridge St., New Cumberland
Download a copy of our ice cream trail at VisitCumberlandValley.com and check off each location as you visit.
In this Series
2020 Welcome: Living in Cumberland County
-
Downtown Mechanicsburg
-
Welcome: Enjoy every season in Cumberland County
-
Welcome: Cumberland County demographics
- 11 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!