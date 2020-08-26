 Skip to main content
Welcome: Colleges, universities have varied plans for fall

Shippensburg University

Shippensburg University, like other institutions of higher learning, closed its campus in the spring. It will reopen in the fall.

 Sentinel file

The landscape of higher learning changed drastically in the spring semester when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to close their campuses and move to virtual classes.

With concerns lingering over the spread of the coronavirus, some are opting to continue with online learning while others will reopen their campuses this fall with stringent guidelines on social distancing, hygiene and masks.

Here is a look at the institutions of higher learning across Cumberland County:

Central Penn College

Address: 600 Valley Road, Summerdale

Website: www.centralpenn.edu

President: Linda Fedrizzi-Williams

Date founded/established: 1881

Enrollment: about 1,400

Tuition: $494 per credit for undergraduate, and $672 per credit for graduate tuition for 2020-21

COVID-19 plan: Central Penn College will open for in-person classes for its fall semester starting Oct. 5 at its Summerdale and Lancaster campuses.

Dickinson College

Address: 272 W. High St., Carlisle

Website: www.dickinson.edu

President: Margee Ensign

Date founded/established: Founded as a grammar school in 1773; Dickinson College was chartered on Sept. 9, 1783

Enrollment: about 2,300 full-time students

Tuition: $56,498 for cost of attendance; $71,170 for tuition, fees, meals and room and board for 2020-21

COVID-19 plan: The Carlisle campus will remain closed to students, with some exceptions being made, and classes will be conducted virtually.

Dickinson Law

Address: 150 S. College St., Carlisle

Website: dickinsonlaw.psu.edu

Dean: Danielle Conway

Date established: Founded in Carlisle in 1834

Enrollment: about 200 students

Tuition: $51,840 for 2020-21 academic year for juris doctor program; $75,646 with housing, food, books and fees

COVID-19 plan: In following Penn State University’s plan, in-person classes will be conducted.

HACC

Address: 1 HACC Drive, Harrisburg

Website: www.hacc.edu

President: John J. “Ski” Sygielski

Date founded/established: 1964

Enrollment: HACC serves nearly 20,000 students in credit programs at campuses in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York and through online classes.

Tuition: Students who reside in one of the 22 sponsored school districts are eligible for a reduction in tuition through their local school district. The sponsored in-state resident rate is $2,703 per semester for a student taking 12 credits. Tuition for non-sponsored in-state residents for the same credit load per semester would be $3,264.

COVID-19 plan: Fall classes will be taught online through remote instruction, except for hands-on portions of approved classes.

Messiah University

Website: www.messiah.edu

President: Kim S. Phipps

Date founded/established: 1909

Enrollment: More than 2,500 undergraduate students are enrolled

Tuition: Basic tuition without housing or fees is $36,340 for 2020-21

COVID-19 plan: In-person classes will resume in the fall with flexible learning options.

Penn State—Harrisburg

Address: 777 W. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown

Website: hbg.psu.edu

President: Eric J. Barron

Date founded/established: 1966

Enrollment: About 5,000 students

Tuition: Tuition rates vary by program, student level and residency. The tuition rate for 2020-21 with additional estimated costs for a full-time freshman or sophomore from Pennsylvania at a Commonwealth Campus is between $26,752 and $31,830. For more information, visit http://admissions.psu.edu/costs-aid/tuition.

COVID-19 plan: In following Penn State University’s plan, in-person classes will be conducted.

Shippensburg University

Address: 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg

Website: www.ship.edu

President: Laurie Carter

Date founded/established: 1871

Enrollment: About 5,900 undergraduate students and 1,100 graduate students

Tuition: $24,596 for two 15-credit semesters with housing and fees for 2020-21

COVID-19 plan: In-person classes will resume in the fall.

Wilson College

Address: 1015 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg

Website: www.wilson.edu

President: Wesley Fugate

Date founded/established: 1869

Enrollment: About 1,000 students

Tuition: Basic tuition is $25,200 for 2020-21

COVID-19 plan: Fall classes will be conducted virtually, and the Chambersburg campus will remain closed.

