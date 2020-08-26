Welcome: Colleges, universities have varied plans for fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The landscape of higher learning changed drastically in the spring semester when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to close their campuses and move to virtual classes.

With concerns lingering over the spread of the coronavirus, some are opting to continue with online learning while others will reopen their campuses this fall with stringent guidelines on social distancing, hygiene and masks.

Here is a look at the institutions of higher learning across Cumberland County:

Central Penn College

Address: 600 Valley Road, Summerdale

President: Linda Fedrizzi-Williams

Date founded/established: 1881

Enrollment: about 1,400

Tuition: $494 per credit for undergraduate, and $672 per credit for graduate tuition for 2020-21

COVID-19 plan: Central Penn College will open for in-person classes for its fall semester starting Oct. 5 at its Summerdale and Lancaster campuses.

Dickinson College