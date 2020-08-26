Welcome: Colleges, universities have varied plans for fall

The landscape of higher learning changed drastically in the spring semester when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to close their campuses and move to virtual classes.
With concerns lingering over the spread of the coronavirus, some are opting to continue with online learning while others will reopen their campuses this fall with stringent guidelines on social distancing, hygiene and masks.
Here is a look at the institutions of higher learning across Cumberland County:
Central Penn College
Address: 600 Valley Road, Summerdale
Website: www.centralpenn.edu
President: Linda Fedrizzi-Williams
Date founded/established: 1881
Enrollment: about 1,400
Tuition: $494 per credit for undergraduate, and $672 per credit for graduate tuition for 2020-21
COVID-19 plan: Central Penn College will open for in-person classes for its fall semester starting Oct. 5 at its Summerdale and Lancaster campuses.
Dickinson College
Address: 272 W. High St., Carlisle
Website: www.dickinson.edu
President: Margee Ensign
Date founded/established: Founded as a grammar school in 1773; Dickinson College was chartered on Sept. 9, 1783
Enrollment: about 2,300 full-time students
Tuition: $56,498 for cost of attendance; $71,170 for tuition, fees, meals and room and board for 2020-21
COVID-19 plan: The Carlisle campus will remain closed to students, with some exceptions being made, and classes will be conducted virtually.
Dickinson Law
Address: 150 S. College St., Carlisle
Website: dickinsonlaw.psu.edu
Dean: Danielle Conway
Date established: Founded in Carlisle in 1834
Enrollment: about 200 students
Tuition: $51,840 for 2020-21 academic year for juris doctor program; $75,646 with housing, food, books and fees
COVID-19 plan: In following Penn State University’s plan, in-person classes will be conducted.
HACC
Address: 1 HACC Drive, Harrisburg
Website: www.hacc.edu
President: John J. “Ski” Sygielski
Date founded/established: 1964
Enrollment: HACC serves nearly 20,000 students in credit programs at campuses in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York and through online classes.
Tuition: Students who reside in one of the 22 sponsored school districts are eligible for a reduction in tuition through their local school district. The sponsored in-state resident rate is $2,703 per semester for a student taking 12 credits. Tuition for non-sponsored in-state residents for the same credit load per semester would be $3,264.
COVID-19 plan: Fall classes will be taught online through remote instruction, except for hands-on portions of approved classes.
Messiah University
Website: www.messiah.edu
President: Kim S. Phipps
Date founded/established: 1909
Enrollment: More than 2,500 undergraduate students are enrolled
Tuition: Basic tuition without housing or fees is $36,340 for 2020-21
COVID-19 plan: In-person classes will resume in the fall with flexible learning options.
Penn State—Harrisburg
Address: 777 W. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown
Website: hbg.psu.edu
President: Eric J. Barron
Date founded/established: 1966
Enrollment: About 5,000 students
Tuition: Tuition rates vary by program, student level and residency. The tuition rate for 2020-21 with additional estimated costs for a full-time freshman or sophomore from Pennsylvania at a Commonwealth Campus is between $26,752 and $31,830. For more information, visit http://admissions.psu.edu/costs-aid/tuition.
COVID-19 plan: In following Penn State University’s plan, in-person classes will be conducted.
Shippensburg University
Address: 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg
Website: www.ship.edu
President: Laurie Carter
Date founded/established: 1871
Enrollment: About 5,900 undergraduate students and 1,100 graduate students
Tuition: $24,596 for two 15-credit semesters with housing and fees for 2020-21
COVID-19 plan: In-person classes will resume in the fall.
Wilson College
Address: 1015 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg
Website: www.wilson.edu
President: Wesley Fugate
Date founded/established: 1869
Enrollment: About 1,000 students
Tuition: Basic tuition is $25,200 for 2020-21
COVID-19 plan: Fall classes will be conducted virtually, and the Chambersburg campus will remain closed.
