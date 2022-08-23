Welcome: Canoe or boat on county's waterways

If you are looking for a relaxing way to get out on the water, try one of the many boating opportunities in the valley.

The scenic Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs is a great afternoon escape. The lake can accommodate shallow-draft boats, canoes and electric motorboats. (A construction project at the lake from spring 2022 to spring 2023 may limit access to the water.) Laurel Lake at Pine Grove Furnace State Park is a scenic mountain lake ideal for swimming, boating or fishing. Seasonal boat rentals are available.

Get out on the Susquehanna River when you rent a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard at Susquehanna Outfitters in Wormleysburg. They also offer guided trips along local creeks. The Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail (a Pennsylvania Designated Scenic River) and the Conodoguinet Creek Water Trail both feature float-trips that are perfect for kayaks.

The world-renowned limestone stream, Yellow Breeches Creek, originates on South Mountain, in Michaux State Forest, near Walnut Bottom. From there, the Yellow Breeches meanders through Cumberland Valley’s farmland, forested areas and suburbs, and joins the Susquehanna River near New Cumberland. The main stem of the Yellow Breeches is some 49 miles long and 60-feet wide at its middle stretch.

The Conodoguinet Creek is about 90 miles long and weaves through agricultural lands, villages and small towns. You can enjoy a leisurely float, fishing and bird watching on this Class 1 stream. The trail begins near Carlisle at North Middleton Park.

Its series of elaborate bends and loops meander through Cumberland Valley and end at “The Point” in West Fairview, where the creek flows into the Susquehanna River. “Conodoguinet” comes from an American Indian word meaning “a long way with many bends.”

The Susquehanna River is the 16th largest river in America and the largest river lying entirely in the United States that flows into the Atlantic Ocean. The river divides the eastern border of Cumberland Valley and the western border of Harrisburg. It meanders 444 miles from its origin at Otsego Lake near Cooperstown, New York, and empties into the Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace, Maryland.

