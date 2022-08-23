Welcome: Beat the heat at pools, lakes

One of the easiest ways to beat the summer heat is jumping in the water. Luckily, the valley has some great swimming holes. Most locations are open from Memorial Day through Labor Day but please check individual websites for hours of operation.

State Parks

Doubling Gap Lake at Colonel Denning State Park offers fresh, cool water for swimming enjoyment, as well as a beach perfect for enjoying the sun or playing in the sand.

Pine Grove Furnace State Park offers two great swimming locations. Laurel Lake, which spans 25 acres, and the smaller Fuller Lake offer sandy beaches with scenic mountain views.

Little Buffalo State Park in nearby Perry County features a state-of-the-art swimming pool with depths from 1 to 5 feet, two waterslides and a sprayground.

Community Pools Boiling Springs Pool

2 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs

The Boiling Springs Pool offers four pools, three waterslides and a full service snack bar, as well as large grass-covered areas for relaxing.

Hampden Township Pool

5001 Hampden Park Drive, Mechanicsburg

The 550,000-gallon pool features a new double-flume waterslide for 2022. Other park features include a tot pool, spray ground and concession stand. Swimming lessons and other classes are offered at the pool.

Carlisle Community Pool1236 Franklin St., Carlisle

The Carlisle Community Pool is situated on 3 acres and has a “z-shaped” main pool with a giant twisting water slide, Aqua Climb wall, lap swimming area, and diving board; two large shade shelters; and a grassy area for activities and sunbathing. Children younger than 8 enjoy a wading pool and teacup water feature.

Mechanicsburg Area

Community Swimming PoolSoldiers and Sailors Memorial Park, 2 Memorial Park Drive, Mechanicsburg

The Mechanicsburg Swimming Pool touts a 22-foot tall water slide. There is a concession stand.

Shippensburg PoolVeterans Memorial Park, Park Place, Shippensburg

The Shippensburg Pool is closed as they raise funds to construct a new pool facility.

Camp Hill Borough Municipal Pool

Christian L. Siebert Memorial Park, 427 N. 25th St., Camp Hill

The Camp Hill Pool is open daily and offers memberships for Camp Hill borough residents. Non-resident membership is available for those residing in Lemoyne Borough, Wormleysburg Borough, Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township and East Pennsboro Township. Daily rates are also available for borough and non-borough residents.

Lemoyne Community PoolMemorial Park, 94 Herman Ave., Lemoyne

The Lemoyne Pool includes a water slide and other fun features. The 2022 season was limited to season passholders and their guests. Please check their Facebook page for 2023 updates.