Welcome: Ballet studios offer classes

There are several options for youth dancers looking to perform in Central Pennsylvania, and several options for ballet fans looking for a production to watch.
Carlisle Dance
Carlisle Dance, formerly Carlisle Ballet, offers opportunities for study of pre-ballet through pre-professional ballet, as well as classes in disciplines such as modern, jazz, hip hop, lyrical and tap. The school also offers a summer session.
Location: 1787 W. Trindle Road, Building 200, Carlisle
Phone: 717-249-5142
Website: https://carlisledance.com
Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (CPYB)
CPYB, a nationally- and internationally-recognized school of classical ballet, has two studios located in Carlisle and one located in Camp Hill. CPYB provides training for beginner-level to pre-professional dancers.
Locations:
CPYB Warehouse Studios and administrative offices
5 N. Orange St., Suite 3, Carlisle
Phone: 717-601-2840
Website: https://cpyb.org
Dance Academy XIV
Dance Academy XIV offers affordable professional dance classes for all ages. Classes cover different styles of dance, including ballet, acrobat, jazz, hip hop, lyrical/contemporary, modern, musical theater, tap, Bollywood, worship dance, choreography and performance/competition teams.
Location: 1 E. King St., Shippensburg
Phone: 717-404-6754
Website: http://danceacademyxiv.com
DanceVibe
DanceVibe is a competitive company comprised of elite dancers ranging in first grade to 12th grade. The school focuses on technical excellence, choreographic artistry and well-rounded dance education.
Location: 6 State Road, Suite 118, Mechanicsburg
Phone: 717-795-VIBE
Website: www.dancevibe.net
Kathleen Russell Dance Studio
Kathleen Russell Dance Studio offers reasonably priced dance classes where students are taught the correct techniques in classical ballet, tap, jazz and creative movement/tumbling.
Location: 52 E. High St., Carlisle
Phone: 717-422-2763
Website: www.kathleenrusselldancestudio.com
Pennsylvania Ballet Academy
Pennsylvania Ballet Academy opened in 2017 and offers youth ballet training, as well as adaptive learning for children with special needs.
Location: 2009 Enfield Street, Camp Hill
Phone: 717-774-7474
Website: www.paballetacademy.org
Pennsylvania Regional Ballet
Pennsylvania Regional Ballet, located in Enola, was established in 1988, and its mission is to provide a center for professional training, guidance and education in classical ballet to its students.
Location: 211 N. Enola Drive, Enola
Phone: 717-732-2172
Website: www.prballet.org
Spirit of Dance Studio
The Spirit of Dance Studio in West Pennsboro Township offers camps as well as sessions of classes. The studio focuses on developing dance, as well as building self-confidence and self-esteem.
The studio was founded by studio director Natalie Baker, who has more than 35 years of experience in dance.
Location: 2 Erin Place, Carlisle
Phone: 717-386-1816
Website: www.spiritofdancestudio.com
Studio ’91 Dance Studio
Studio ’91 Dance Studio was established in Grantham in summer 1991. In addition to teaching the mechanics of dance, the studio also aims to build positive self-esteem, poise and confidence in each student. The culmination of dance studies at the studio is the spring performance.
Location: 712 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg
Phone: 717-691-5567
Website: www.studio91.com
— Sentinel staff