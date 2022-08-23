Welcome: Ballet studios offer classes

There are several options for youth dancers looking to perform in Central Pennsylvania, and several options for ballet fans looking for a production to watch.

Carlisle Dance

Carlisle Dance, formerly Carlisle Ballet, offers opportunities for study of pre-ballet through pre-professional ballet, as well as classes in disciplines such as modern, jazz, hip hop, lyrical and tap. The school also offers a summer session.

Location: 1787 W. Trindle Road, Building 200, Carlisle

Phone: 717-249-5142

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (CPYB)

CPYB, a nationally- and internationally-recognized school of classical ballet, has two studios located in Carlisle and one located in Camp Hill. CPYB provides training for beginner-level to pre-professional dancers.

Locations:

CPYB Warehouse Studios and administrative offices

5 N. Orange St., Suite 3, Carlisle

Phone: 717-601-2840

Dance Academy XIV

Dance Academy XIV offers affordable professional dance classes for all ages. Classes cover different styles of dance, including ballet, acrobat, jazz, hip hop, lyrical/contemporary, modern, musical theater, tap, Bollywood, worship dance, choreography and performance/competition teams.

Location: 1 E. King St., Shippensburg

Phone: 717-404-6754

DanceVibe

DanceVibe is a competitive company comprised of elite dancers ranging in first grade to 12th grade. The school focuses on technical excellence, choreographic artistry and well-rounded dance education.

Location: 6 State Road, Suite 118, Mechanicsburg

Phone: 717-795-VIBE

Kathleen Russell Dance Studio

Kathleen Russell Dance Studio offers reasonably priced dance classes where students are taught the correct techniques in classical ballet, tap, jazz and creative movement/tumbling.

Location: 52 E. High St., Carlisle

Phone: 717-422-2763

Pennsylvania Ballet Academy

Pennsylvania Ballet Academy opened in 2017 and offers youth ballet training, as well as adaptive learning for children with special needs.

Location: 2009 Enfield Street, Camp Hill

Phone: 717-774-7474

Pennsylvania Regional Ballet

Pennsylvania Regional Ballet, located in Enola, was established in 1988, and its mission is to provide a center for professional training, guidance and education in classical ballet to its students.

Location: 211 N. Enola Drive, Enola

Phone: 717-732-2172

Spirit of Dance Studio

The Spirit of Dance Studio in West Pennsboro Township offers camps as well as sessions of classes. The studio focuses on developing dance, as well as building self-confidence and self-esteem.

The studio was founded by studio director Natalie Baker, who has more than 35 years of experience in dance.

Location: 2 Erin Place, Carlisle

Phone: 717-386-1816

Studio ’91 Dance Studio

Studio ’91 Dance Studio was established in Grantham in summer 1991. In addition to teaching the mechanics of dance, the studio also aims to build positive self-esteem, poise and confidence in each student. The culmination of dance studies at the studio is the spring performance.

Location: 712 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg

Phone: 717-691-5567

