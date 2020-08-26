Welcome: Auto events and speedways

South Mountain Raceway

1107 Petersburg Road, Boiling Springs, southmountainraceway.com

The 1/8-mile strip first opened in 1962 on 44 acres of land along Petersburg Road. There are races every Sunday, some timed in connection with local Carlisle Events car shows.

Doublin Gap Motocross

100 Reasner Lane, Shippensburg, doublingap.com

This AMA-sanctioned track has been hosting Motocross Racing for nearly 20 years. Some of the best riders in the country compete in classes including PAMX, LLQ and MDRA.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway

1001 Bosler Ave., Lemoyne, autobahnspeed.com

With over 40,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art building is the largest indoor go-karting facility in Pennsylvania. The unique, high-speed electric Italian pro-karts are easy to handle, durably designed and can reach speeds of up to 50 mph.

Antique Automobile Club of America Museum

161 Museum Drive, Hershey, aacamuseum.org