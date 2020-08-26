Welcome: A look at Cumberland County government

Many of the county offices are located at 1 Courthouse Square in Carlisle. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The phone number for the county is 240-6100 or 1-888-697-0371.
Cumberland County commissioners
The commissioners are Gary Eichelberger (R), chairman; Jean Foschi (D), vice chairman; Vincent T. DiFillipo (R), secretary. Commissioners will be elected in the November general election.
The commissioners also appoint the Chief Clerk and other administrative staff for the daily operations of the county and serve on boards such as the Board of Elections, Salary Board, Prison Board and Retirement Board.
The chief clerk position is held by Sandy Moyle. Keith Brenneman is the county solicitor.
The total 2020 general fund budget was about $92 million.
The tax rate in the county for 2020 is 2.361 mills.
The commissioners meet about four times each month on the second floor of the Cumberland County Courthouse in Carlisle.
Regular meetings are at 2 p.m. on Mondays, typically twice a month. Workshop meetings are at 9 a.m. on Thursdays, typically twice a month. The complete schedule of county meetings is available at www.ccpa.net.
County offices
The following offices are located in Carlisle, the county seat:
Office of Aging & Community Services
The Office of Aging & Community Services supports older adults and those with disabilities who are at risk of losing their independence.
Sandra Gurreri is the director.
The office is located at 1100 Claremont Road and can be reached at 717-240-6110 or 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6110.
Agricultural Land Preservation Board
The Agricultural Land Preservation Board is responsible for overseeing implementation of the Agricultural Conservation Easement (ACE) Program.
Stephanie Williams is the program administration.
The board works out of 310 Allen Road, Suite 101, Carlisle. The office phone number is 717-240-5383.
Bureau of Elections
The county Bureau of Elections is responsible for registering voters and maintaining registration, conducting elections, preparing notices of elections and lists of offices, accepting and verifying nomination petitions, preparing official and specimen ballots and administering the Campaign Expenditure Act.
Bethany Salzarulo is the director of elections and voter registration.
The office is at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.
The office phone number is 717-240-6385 or 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6385.
Office of Children and Youth Services
The Office of Children and Youth Services works to protect the safety and welfare of children and identify alternative care for children unable to remain in their homes.
The Administrator is Necole McElwee.
The office is located at 16 W. High St., Suite 200, in Carlisle.
The office phone number is 717-240-6120 or 1-888-697-0371.
Conservation District
The Cumberland County Conservation District advocates the stewardship and protection of the natural resources of the county to sustain and improve the quality of life for its residents.
Carl Goshorn is the district manager.
The district operates out of 310 Allen Road, Suite 301, Carlisle. The office phone number is 717-240-7812.
Drug and Alcohol Commission
The Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission provides substance abuse prevention, intervention and treatment services to eligible Cumberland and Perry county residents.
Services offered by the commission include substance and tobacco abuse prevention, student assistance program support, local treatment and case management.
The executive director is Jack Carroll.
The office is located at 16 W. High St., Suite 302, in Carlisle.
The office can be reached by phone at 717-240-6300 or 1-866-240-6300.
Office of Mental Health/Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
The Office of Mental Health/Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities implements, funds and administers services for persons with serious and persistent mental illness and developmental or intellectual disabilities.
Annie Strite is the administrator and mental health director.
Susan Carbaugh is the Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities director.
The office is located at 1615 Ritner Highway.
The office phone number is 717-240-6320 or 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6320.
The Perry County number is 1-866-240-6320.
Penn State Extension
Cumberland County – Penn State Cooperative Extension gives local residents easy access to resources and expertise of Penn State University.
The extension office is located at 310 Allen Road, Suite 601, Carlisle.
The office phone number is 717-240-6500.
Planning Department
The planning department is responsible for the county’s comprehensive plan; subdivision and land development; municipal zoning maps; open space, greenways and parks; the Agricultural Land Preservation Board; planning studies and transportation.
Kirk Stoner is the director of planning.
The office is at 310 Allen Road, Suite 101, and the office phone number is 717-240-5362.
Recycling and Waste Authority
The mission of the Recycling and Waste Authority is to provide for the long term capacity and disposal of Cumberland County municipal waste.
The recycling coordinator is Justin Miller.
The Recycling and Waste Authority office is located at 310 Allen Road, Suite 201, Carlisle.
The phone number is 717-240-6489.
Tax Claims Bureau
The tax claims bureau serves the taxing authorities of Cumberland County through the collection and distribution of delinquent real estate taxes.
The Cumberland County Tax Claims Bureau is responsible for the collection of unpaid real estate taxes returned by all Cumberland County tax collectors. These include county, township, borough, library and school district real estate taxes.
The director of the office is Melissa Mixell.
The office is located on the first floor of the old county courthouse.
The office phone number is 717-240-6366 or 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6366.
Transportation
In 2015, rabbittransit took over Cumberland County Transportation operations.
The authority, based in York, serves as the shared-ride coordinator in the county.
The county office is located at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 401, Carlisle.
The phone number is 1-800-632-9063.
Vector Control/Weights and Measures
The office of vector control monitors programs of specific vectors to protect residents from health risks and pest problems, including mosquitoes, West Nile Virus, dead birds, black fly, household pests and gypsy months.
The division of weights and measures weighs and measures devices, such as gas and fuel pumps, scales, firewood, mulch and tanbark and commercial business information, to determine the purchase price of goods.
John Bitner is the chief, and the offices are located at 310 Allen Road, Suite 701.
The office can be reached by phone at 717-240-6349.
Veterans’ Affairs
The Veterans’ Affairs office works to assist the nearly 22,000 veterans who live in Cumberland County.
The office’s mission is to “provide high-quality advice, assistance, counseling, education, outreach and advocacy to eligible veterans and their families for obtaining federal, state and county veterans’ benefits and services in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and policies.”
The office is located at 18 N. Hanover St., Suite 103.
The office phone numbers are 717-240-6178.
Source: www.ccpa.net
