Welcome: A look at Cumberland County government

Many of the county offices are located at 1 Courthouse Square in Carlisle. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The phone number for the county is 240-6100 or 1-888-697-0371.

Cumberland County commissioners

The commissioners are Gary Eichelberger (R), chairman; Jean Foschi (D), vice chairman; Vincent T. DiFillipo (R), secretary. Commissioners will be elected in the November general election.

The commissioners also appoint the Chief Clerk and other administrative staff for the daily operations of the county and serve on boards such as the Board of Elections, Salary Board, Prison Board and Retirement Board.

The chief clerk position is held by Sandy Moyle. Keith Brenneman is the county solicitor.

The total 2020 general fund budget was about $92 million.

The tax rate in the county for 2020 is 2.361 mills.

The commissioners meet about four times each month on the second floor of the Cumberland County Courthouse in Carlisle.