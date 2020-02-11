Weighing the future of coronavirus

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

There is troubling new evidence that some infected people don’t feel sick, so they may unwittingly infect others, said the CDC’s Redfield. There also are hints that the virus can be transmitted before symptoms start, he said. So this virus may not behave like SARS. People with SARS got so sick that they immediately went to bed or sought care, limiting its spread.

This outbreak has strained China’s health care system, which is stretched even in normal times.

“In China, it’s beyond containment,” the CDC’s Redfield said last week. “We’re trying to prevent a second China now.”

Fighting the disease at its source could reduce the risk of spread, according to World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. That approach worked with Ebola, where deaths were geographically confined.

“Focus on the epicenter,” Tedros said at a recent news conference. “If you have several epicenters, it is chaos.”

The second possible scenario is far less optimistic: The virus remains uncontrolled in China and becomes rooted elsewhere, where it persists, seeding the rest of the globe.

Epidemiologists call this an “endemic” virus, circulating continuously with seasonal fluctuations.