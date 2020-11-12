 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 8 picks and predictions

Week 8 picks and predictions

Big Spring Trinity Football 10.JPG (copy)

Death, taxes and Big Spring’s Dylan Wakefield running for about 150 yards and 1.5 touchdowns a week.

 Sentinel file

Each week, sports editor Jake Adams picks who will win each Sentinel-area football game as part of 4th Down Magazine’s weekly predictions. Through seven weeks he is 50-17.

Schedules are accurate as of Wednesday evening.

PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals

Camp Hill 28, Bishop McDevitt 24: My yearly bemoaning that there’s next to nothing on any school in District 12. Anyway … if the Lions’ newfound offensive balance carries into a second straight week, they just might make the final four for the first time in 16 years.

Mid-Penn regular season

Thursday

Mechanicsburg 35, CD East 7: The final score may depend a little on if RB Taylor Shearer is healthy after twisting his ankle last week. But, even without him, the Wildcats should have no problem bouncing back from a tough District 3 loss.

Friday

Big Spring 28, Upper Dauphin 20: I said it last week, and I’ll say it again — Dillon Wakefield seems good for 150 yards and 1.5 touchdowns. Every. Single. Week. On the flip side, the Trojans’ run game must find a way to crack a stingy Bulldogs defense allowing around 4 yards per carry.

Cedar Cliff 28, Cumberland Valley 21: I’m not sure the Carlisle win suddenly means the Eagles have turned a corner, but it’s clear they’re getting better. But I like the Colts on their home turf more.

Northern 28, Palmyra 14: The Polar Bears have been trending downward recently, and the offense has struggled, but this is a good matchup with which to bounce back.

Not playing this week: Boiling Springs (COVID-19), Carlisle (COVID-19), East Pennsboro, Red Land, Shippensburg, West Perry.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News