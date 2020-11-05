Week 7 picks and predictions

Each week, sports editor Jake Adams picks who will win each Sentinel-area football game as part of 4th Down Magazine’s weekly predictions. Through six weeks he is 45-13.
District 3 Class 5A semifinals
Governor Mifflin 40, Mechanicsburg 38: This is potentially the worst possible first-round matchup for the Wildcats. A great run team with a top-tier defense could spell disaster. But Micah Brubaker and the 'Cats will be in this with a chance to win late in the game.
District 3 Class 4A semifinals
Elco 27, Northern 20: The Polar Bears’ scoring has been trending downward since a Week 1 high of 37 points. Not a good sign. And the run defense, stout all season, finally showed some cracks in a surprising 22-0 loss to Waynesboro, allowing 222 yards on 48 carries.
District 3 Class 2A championship
York Catholic 35, Camp Hill 28: The Lions rested this week and had just 18 bodies available the week before. They’ve lost two straight (to playoff teams Steel-High and Boiling Springs). They could certainly prove me wrong, but I wonder if there’s enough left in the tank.
Mid-Penn regular season
Carlisle 21, Cumberland Valley 14: My introduction to football in this area seven years ago was covering Josh Oswalt at Carlisle for three years while he tried unsuccessfully to slay the Eagles. They only got close once. And now … it is truly bizarre to see his former team with the better offense while now at CV, where the Eagles are averaging just 11 points a game.
Cedar Cliff 21, Red Land 16: Boldly predicting (this went well last week) the Patriots have a lead into the fourth quarter.
East Pennsboro 35, Greencastle-Antrim 21: Got to watch this Panthers run game, and it is solid. Not easy to compete against the likes of Mechanicsburg, but plenty good against these Blue Devils.
Shippensburg 28, Susquehanna Township 21: The Greyhounds' young defense is rounding the corner, but this is the toughest challenge they've had in a while facing a QB who can run and throw well.
Big Spring 28, Susquenita 10: Steady as he goes, RB Dillon Wakefield seems to be good for 100 yards and 1.5 touchdowns every week. There's your over/under in this game.
Trinity 21, Halifax 13: If the Shamrocks can just cut down on the turnovers, they can finally get in the win column this year.
Not playing this week: Boiling Springs (COVID-19).
