Week 7 picks and predictions

Carlisle 21, Cumberland Valley 14: My introduction to football in this area seven years ago was covering Josh Oswalt at Carlisle for three years while he tried unsuccessfully to slay the Eagles. They only got close once. And now … it is truly bizarre to see his former team with the better offense while now at CV, where the Eagles are averaging just 11 points a game.

Cedar Cliff 21, Red Land 16: Boldly predicting (this went well last week) the Patriots have a lead into the fourth quarter.

East Pennsboro 35, Greencastle-Antrim 21: Got to watch this Panthers run game, and it is solid. Not easy to compete against the likes of Mechanicsburg, but plenty good against these Blue Devils.

Shippensburg 28, Susquehanna Township 21: The Greyhounds' young defense is rounding the corner, but this is the toughest challenge they've had in a while facing a QB who can run and throw well.

Big Spring 28, Susquenita 10: Steady as he goes, RB Dillon Wakefield seems to be good for 100 yards and 1.5 touchdowns every week. There's your over/under in this game.

Trinity 21, Halifax 13: If the Shamrocks can just cut down on the turnovers, they can finally get in the win column this year.

Not playing this week: Boiling Springs (COVID-19).

