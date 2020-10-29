Week 6 picks and predictions

Each week, sports editor Jake Adams picks who will win each Sentinel-area football game as part of 4th Down Magazine’s weekly predictions. Through five weeks he is 36-12.
Schedules are accurate as of Wednesday evening.
District 3 Class 3A semifinals
Wyomissing 35, Boiling Springs 20: The Spartans have allowed just nine points, but it comes against a suspect schedule. Still, this is a team with serious playoff experience as the reigning district champs going up against a group that has had a fantastic season. Don’t expect the Bubblers to go down quietly.
Mid-Penn regular season
Spring-Ford 28, Cumberland Valley 7: Eagles pick up a game after CD qualified for the playoffs, and the result is not likely to be much different.
Carlisle 35, CD East 20: You know your o-line is running in high gear when your running back breaks a school record with more than 330 yards. Holy moly. What’s Sean Smith got for an encore this week?
Red Land 28, Twin Valley 14: Boldly predicting the Patriots get a pick-6 in this one.
Cedar Cliff 35, Mifflin County 14: No way the Colts d-line takes that butt-whooping from the Herd offense and doesn’t immediately turn around and take it out on the Huskies.
Shippensburg 35, Greencastle-Antrim 14: Are the Greyhounds hitting their stride? Looks like they might be. That doesn’t bode well for the Blue Raiders
Mechanicsburg 38, East Pennsboro 21: Sure, the Panthers lost to Shippensburg last week, but they’ve consistently put up points. Wildcats get their toughest test of the season here before the 5A semifinals next week.
Northern 35, Waynesboro 14: A shame we have to wait until after the playoffs to find out if Northern or Mechanicsburg is the Colonial’s best team. P-Bears get a warm-up before the 4A semis.
Big Spring 34, Halifax 12: Schedule juggling hits the Bulldogs, who get to recover from last week’s loss to Steel-High by turning around and thumping the visiting Wildcats.
Susquenita 28, Trinity 14: The COVID-go-round scheduling changes strike again. Trinity, dropped by banged up Camp Hill before the Lions play in next week’s District 3 Class 2A championship, now tackle the Blackhawks. ‘Nita has struggled, but they’ve got enough in the tanke here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!