Week 6 picks and predictions

Each week, sports editor Jake Adams picks who will win each Sentinel-area football game as part of 4th Down Magazine’s weekly predictions. Through five weeks he is 36-12.

Schedules are accurate as of Wednesday evening.

District 3 Class 3A semifinals

Wyomissing 35, Boiling Springs 20: The Spartans have allowed just nine points, but it comes against a suspect schedule. Still, this is a team with serious playoff experience as the reigning district champs going up against a group that has had a fantastic season. Don’t expect the Bubblers to go down quietly.

Mid-Penn regular season

Spring-Ford 28, Cumberland Valley 7: Eagles pick up a game after CD qualified for the playoffs, and the result is not likely to be much different.

Carlisle 35, CD East 20: You know your o-line is running in high gear when your running back breaks a school record with more than 330 yards. Holy moly. What’s Sean Smith got for an encore this week?

Red Land 28, Twin Valley 14: Boldly predicting the Patriots get a pick-6 in this one.