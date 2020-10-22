Week 5 picks and predictions

Each week, sports editor Jake Adams picks who will win each Sentinel-area football game as part of 4th Down Magazine’s weekly predictions. Through four weeks he is 28-11.

Steel-High 55, Big Spring 14: Is there a more dominant team in relation to the size of their competition than the Rollers? My guess is no. Capital is their division to lose. And they won’t blow this lead.

Boiling Springs 35, Camp Hill 30: Two diametrically different offenses. High school football at its finest. And this will be on the turf of Seibert Park. Does the added speed help the Lions’ passing game or the Bubblers’ rushing attack?

Carlisle 28, Cedar Cliff 24: I’m really intrigued by this one, actually. The Herd have the best o-line I’ve seen from them in seven years, which could play a role. But they’re coming off a Monday nighter, and the Colts have been one of the best teams in the Mid-Penn the last few years despite a sluggish start so far. Toss up.

Chambersburg 23, Cumberland Valley 14: Just haven’t seen enough from an Eagles offense clearly going through identity growing pains. Trojans, while not as good as 2019, at least know who they are right now.