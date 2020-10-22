Week 5 picks and predictions

Each week, sports editor Jake Adams picks who will win each Sentinel-area football game as part of 4th Down Magazine’s weekly predictions. Through four weeks he is 28-11.
Steel-High 55, Big Spring 14: Is there a more dominant team in relation to the size of their competition than the Rollers? My guess is no. Capital is their division to lose. And they won’t blow this lead.
Boiling Springs 35, Camp Hill 30: Two diametrically different offenses. High school football at its finest. And this will be on the turf of Seibert Park. Does the added speed help the Lions’ passing game or the Bubblers’ rushing attack?
Carlisle 28, Cedar Cliff 24: I’m really intrigued by this one, actually. The Herd have the best o-line I’ve seen from them in seven years, which could play a role. But they’re coming off a Monday nighter, and the Colts have been one of the best teams in the Mid-Penn the last few years despite a sluggish start so far. Toss up.
Chambersburg 23, Cumberland Valley 14: Just haven’t seen enough from an Eagles offense clearly going through identity growing pains. Trojans, while not as good as 2019, at least know who they are right now.
East Pennsboro 35, Shippensburg 27: After that beatdown the Panthers took in Week 1 against Northern, I don’t think I would’ve dared pick them to win this game. But here we are. Panthers have strung together three straight impressive victories.
Mechanicsburg 38, Waynesboro 13: I think the only flaw in the Wildcats’ dismantling of Susquehanna last week was that they didn’t trip the mercy rule clock before halftime. The game wound up running 2:45.
Northern 30, Susquehanna Township 14: Going into the year, I wasn’t sure which of our 12 teams in The Sentinel area would make the halved playoff fields. I just looked, and the Bubblers, Polar Bears and Wildcats are all in the running. I’m not sure I would’ve picked all of those three in the preseason. Impressive.
Bishop McDevitt 38, Red Land 6: Let’s just skip the rest of the Keystone season until we get to McDevitt-Hershey.
Middletown 55, Trinity 0: Oh, no. This isn’t going to be pretty. Feel bad for the Shamrocks, who were a fun rebound team a year ago.
*East Pennsboro not playing Week 2 due to COVID-19 case at Susquehanna Township.
