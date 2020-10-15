Week 4 picks and predictions

Each week, sports editor Jake Adams picks who will win each Sentinel-area football game as part of 4th Down Magazine's weekly predictions. Through two weeks he is 18-10.
Middletown 35, Boiling Springs 17: All good things must come to an end. The Bubblers’ 3-0 start is the feel-good story of the year, in my opinion, but the Blue Raiders won’t let that number reach 4-0 easily. Still, I’m enjoying this Bubbletown run.
Big Spring 35, Trinity 14: Feeling bad for these Shamrocks after the beatdown at the hands of Steel-High on Saturday. This team has a lot of growing to do, and it’s going to be painful for a bit. Bulldogs gave Bubblers a scare last week and can use that as a lesson in this one.
Bishop McDevitt 44, Cumberland Valley 14: It feels weird to predict a Crusaders blowout in this game, which is usually a tight contest. But with the Eagles’ big-time adjustment from the Wing-T to the spread, this isn’t going to be an easy night for the visitors.
State College 28, Carlisle 21: You know what? The Herd did not play great last week against Central Dauphin, but the offensive line was not overmatched. The coaching staff’s high praise in the preseason of that group was for good reason. I think the Little Lions are in for a fight if Carlisle just plays smarter this week.
Northern 28, Greencastle-Antrim 7: I had no idea what to make of the P-Bears going into the season. Now? I really wish they could face Mechanicsburg before the playoffs so we could see a Mid-Penn Colonial championship game.
Cedar Cliff 37, Palmyra 7: Colts have taken some lumps the last few weeks but get to dish out some pain this time.
Red Land 20, Lower Dauphin 13: Patriots’ defense has been solid much of the season, but offensive consistency hasn’t always been there.
Shippensburg 35, West Perry 31: Neither of these teams plays like they’re 0-3. Probably the toughest winless teams in the Mid-Penn right now. Sadly, one of them must remain that way for another week.
Mechanicsburg 35, Susquehanna Township 19: Indians might be fresher heading into this game, but the Wildcats are playing with a confidence the program hasn’t had in quite some time. A year ago this was a fun battle. This year? Think the ‘Cats’ bite is a little sharper.
Waynesboro 28, East Pennsboro 23: Both teams have been pleasant surprises in the first half of the season. A Panthers win here would likely leave just two unbeaten teams standing in the Colonial. Interesting ...
Steel-High 49, Camp Hill 27: Did you see what the Rollers just did to Trinity? OK, Camp Hill should fair much, much better, but Steel-High is playing phenomenal ball right now.
*East Pennsboro not playing Week 2 due to COVID-19 case at Susquehanna Township.
