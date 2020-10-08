Week 3 picks and predictions

Each week, sports editor Jake Adams picks who will win each Sentinel-area football game as part of 4th Down Magazine's weekly predictions. Through two weeks he is 10-9.

Friday

Boiling Springs 34, Big Spring 20: Have you seen the rushing totals the Bubblers have put up the first two weeks? Yeah, this team has made the leap back to relevance.

Middletown 45, Camp Hill 14: I don't think the Lions will be pushed around without a fight, but the Blue Raiders have more firepower all around.

Central Dauphin 45, Carlisle 7: Looks like the Herd have some road graders this year, but something tells me the Rams won't have much trouble at all.

Bishop McDevitt 47, Cedar Cliff 27: That was an eye-opening loss to Hershey last week. Colts would love nothing more than to rebound, but Crusaders are a tough bunch to do that against.

West Perry 34, East Pennsboro 28: I like how feisty this Mustangs herd is. They may not have the horsepower against some of the top Colonial teams, but they'll get their wins and be a tough out every week.