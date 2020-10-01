Week 2 picks and predictions

Friday

Chambersburg 21, Carlisle 14: The Trojans may not be as potent as they were the last few years, but they’re still dangerous. And the Herd will feel like a scrimmage after getting thumped by state title contender Central Dauphin last week.

Cumberland Valley 24, CD East 20: The Eagles aren’t going to only have four second-half offensive snaps again, right?

Cedar Cliff 31, Hershey 21: I’m gonna say the Trojans keep this one close all game until a late turnover knocks them out. Colts are in for a bigger fight in this matchup than they’ve seen in a while.

Red Land 14, Palmyra 7: That’s a tough loss the Patriots took last week. But the Cougars losing to Hollidaysburg is more alarming to me. Patriots defense has another strong week to win this.

Mechanicsburg 27, Shippensburg 20: I would be really scared to go into Shippensburg against a ticked-off Greyhounds after they were just upset by Waynesboro. But if the ‘Cats hit on a few big plays again against a young defense, they just might pull off this tough road win.