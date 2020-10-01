Week 2 picks and predictions

Friday
Chambersburg 21, Carlisle 14: The Trojans may not be as potent as they were the last few years, but they’re still dangerous. And the Herd will feel like a scrimmage after getting thumped by state title contender Central Dauphin last week.
Cumberland Valley 24, CD East 20: The Eagles aren’t going to only have four second-half offensive snaps again, right?
Cedar Cliff 31, Hershey 21: I’m gonna say the Trojans keep this one close all game until a late turnover knocks them out. Colts are in for a bigger fight in this matchup than they’ve seen in a while.
Red Land 14, Palmyra 7: That’s a tough loss the Patriots took last week. But the Cougars losing to Hollidaysburg is more alarming to me. Patriots defense has another strong week to win this.
Mechanicsburg 27, Shippensburg 20: I would be really scared to go into Shippensburg against a ticked-off Greyhounds after they were just upset by Waynesboro. But if the ‘Cats hit on a few big plays again against a young defense, they just might pull off this tough road win.
Northern 35, West Perry 14: Was really impressed by how the Mustangs played last week. They’ll be a pain all year and will spring an upset if a team overlooks them. That’s not Northern, though.
Camp Hill 27, Big Spring 22: All the reshuffling in the Mid-Penn has me really confused. Can the Bulldogs’ pass defense hold up again Daniel Shuster and the Lions’ aerial attack? We’ll find out.
Boiling Springs 35, Trinity 14: Oh, yes. The Bubblers are about to be 2-0. Quite a fun early turnaround this is after making all four of the 4th Down Magazine crew, myself included, look bad last week with our picks.
Fleetwood 29, East Pennsboro 18: An 11th-hour game in the 11th hour of the 30th day of the ninth month of the 2020th year AD. If that’s not something ...
*East Pennsboro not playing Week 2 due to COVID-19 case at Susquehanna Township.
