Week 1 picks and predictions

Each week, sports editor Jake Adams picks who will win each Sentinel-area football game as part of 4th Down Magazine's weekly predictions. Last year he went 89-20 throughout the season.

Friday

Cumberland Valley 35, Altoona 3: Josh Oswalt’s spread offense finally reaches the Red and White. I don’t expect it to be running in midseason form, but it’ll be interesting to see what the result is.

Big Spring 27, James Buchanan 14: Rockets at Bulldogs, a well-established rivalry, back again with JB in its old stomping grounds. Big Spring has a bunch of weapons to replace, but the backfield appears stable and could grind out some good yards this week.

Susquenita 21, Boiling Springs 14: The Bubblers, I think, will end their losing streak this year, but I know how tough the Blackhawks have been in the TVL the last few years and think they’ll be a challenge. But I could be wrong and wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest.

Camp Hill 35, Line Mountain 17: If the Lions can replace two-way talent Frank Shartle II properly, they’ll be just fine. That requires one or more players stepping up in the run game and another one or two at linebacker. Good thing? The Lions’ passing game should be improved.