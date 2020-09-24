Week 1 picks and predictions

Each week, sports editor Jake Adams picks who will win each Sentinel-area football game as part of 4th Down Magazine's weekly predictions. Last year he went 89-20 throughout the season.
Friday
Cumberland Valley 35, Altoona 3: Josh Oswalt’s spread offense finally reaches the Red and White. I don’t expect it to be running in midseason form, but it’ll be interesting to see what the result is.
Big Spring 27, James Buchanan 14: Rockets at Bulldogs, a well-established rivalry, back again with JB in its old stomping grounds. Big Spring has a bunch of weapons to replace, but the backfield appears stable and could grind out some good yards this week.
Susquenita 21, Boiling Springs 14: The Bubblers, I think, will end their losing streak this year, but I know how tough the Blackhawks have been in the TVL the last few years and think they’ll be a challenge. But I could be wrong and wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest.
Camp Hill 35, Line Mountain 17: If the Lions can replace two-way talent Frank Shartle II properly, they’ll be just fine. That requires one or more players stepping up in the run game and another one or two at linebacker. Good thing? The Lions’ passing game should be improved.
Berks Catholic 35, Cedar Cliff 20: Both teams made the district championship a season ago, but it appears the Colts have more new pieces to acclimate. And I think that shows in this hastily thrown together Week 1 matchup.
East Pennsboro 28, Northern 21: You know what? Let’s go for the upset. Longtime CD assistant John Denniston snags his first career head-coaching win in his first try.
Red Land 23, Hershey 20: This might be one of the juiciest matchups of the first week. The Trojans and Patriots both return a sizable chunk of last year’s squads, and at some valuable positions. This one’s a coin toss to me.
Mechanicsburg 35, West Perry 10: We know the Wildcats will rack up yards. But can they finish off a few more drives this year AND, more importantly, make more stops on defense? That’s the key to a successful Colonial Division debut.
Newport 28, Trinity 21: I’m going to struggle the first few weeks figuring out these Liberty-Capital crossover games. But I’m not sure what to expect from a rebuilt Shamrocks offense that will have a new QB, new RB and several new receivers.
Shippensburg 28, Waynesboro 14: The Greyhounds may not be able to get to warp speed after some lightning-fast graduations, but they’re still big, still strong, still confident and still have some speed left over.
*Carlisle is not playing Week 1 due to outbreak of COVID-19 in school district.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!