Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Carlisle

Carlisle will host its annual Halloween parade on Oct. 26.
The parade is fair weather only, with no rain date. The parade will line up at 6 p.m.
Street closures and parking begin at 5:45 p.m. North Street will be closed to all through traffic between East and Spring Garden Streets around 5:45 p.m. Parking is available at Weis Markets, McCarren's Supply, and Louther St. (North and South) Municipal Lots after 4:30 p.m. Parking is not available at Carlisle Alliance Church or Biddle Mission Park. These lots will be used for staging parade participants.
The parade route begins at 7 p.m. going west on E. North Street to Hanover Street; south on Hanover Street to Willow Street; east on Willow Street where the parade disbands.