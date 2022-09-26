Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Carlisle

The parade is fair weather only, with no rain date. The parade will line up at 6 p.m.

Street closures and parking begin at 5:45 p.m. North Street will be closed to all through traffic between East and Spring Garden Streets around 5:45 p.m. Parking is available at Weis Markets, McCarren's Supply, and Louther St. (North and South) Municipal Lots after 4:30 p.m. Parking is not available at Carlisle Alliance Church or Biddle Mission Park. These lots will be used for staging parade participants.