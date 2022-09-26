 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Carlisle

  • Updated
Carlisle Parade 4

Carlisle's 2021 Halloween parade returned Oct. 27.

Carlisle will host its annual Halloween parade on Oct. 26.

The parade is fair weather only, with no rain date. The parade will line up at 6 p.m. 

Street closures and parking begin at 5:45 p.m. North Street will be closed to all through traffic between East and Spring Garden Streets around 5:45 p.m. Parking is available at Weis Markets, McCarren's Supply, and Louther St. (North and South) Municipal Lots after 4:30 p.m. Parking is not available at Carlisle Alliance Church or Biddle Mission Park. These lots will be used for staging parade participants.

The parade route begins at 7 p.m. going west on E. North Street to Hanover Street; south on Hanover Street to Willow Street; east on Willow Street where the parade disbands.

