Wednesday markets

The entire building has been demolished, which was in the plans that Carlisle Borough considered back in late 2018.
Update: Police say Newburg man killed in police-involved shooting Wednesday in Virginia murdered woman in Franklin County
Before Pennsylvania State Police learned of that Virginia incident, State Police at Chambersburg said they were called to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Lurgan Township, Franklin County, at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday.
The festival took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Front Street and 3rd Street in Boiling Springs near the Children's Lake, and featured more than 100 artists and craftsmen, according to its website.
The story of Doubling Gap is rooted in the geology where Blue Mountain curves back on itself to form double gaps in the mountain range, according to a history posted online.
The first crash occurred at 3:56 p.m. on Interstate 81 North near mile marker 49.3 when a motorcycle rear-ended an Audi SUV after following too closely while approaching congested traffic.
East Pennsboro Township Police this week reported that two men were charged in the last two months with felony drug delivery resulting in death.
Rodney Yentzer, 52, utilized a series of pain clinics (called Pain Medicine of York) that were under his control to submit false claims for payment to Medicare between 2017 and 2019, United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said.
The Carlisle High School class of 2022 graduated Friday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in East Pennsboro.