UPDATE: National Weather Service upgrades to winter storm warning for Cumberland County Saturday

The National Weather Service has now upgraded to a winter storm warning for Cumberland County from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

NWS now says snow accumulations could reach 4 to 6 inches in the region with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Cumberland County that will remain in effect from from late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.

The alert said heavy snow is possible and the total accumulation could range from 3 to 5 inches with winds up to 45 miles per hour.

Light rain will begin Friday evening and turn to snow before the sun rises Saturday morning, and the snow is expected to be heaviest between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. before it tapers off in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service said that the storm could make travel difficult and that blowing snow has the potential to reduce visibility.

The alert remains in effect for the following counties:

Adams

Bedford

Cumberland

Dauphin

Franklin

Fulton

Lancaster

Lebanon

Perry

York

