Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
