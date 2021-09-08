Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.