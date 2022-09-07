This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow'…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a 31% chanc…
This evening in Carlisle: Rain. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see hea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. C…