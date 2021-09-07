Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
